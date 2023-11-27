News

Eddie Howe – We are sticking to our principles

An exhilarating afternoon at St James’ Park, Eddie Howe watching on from the touchline.

The Newcastle United Head Coach orchestrating yet another excellent performance from his team AND dominant victory.

Eddie Howe doing this in the most difficult of circumstances, with the injury list somehow ending up even worse after the international ‘break’ as Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock were added to that ever growing list, whilst Lewis Hall was unable to play either, due to being on loan from Chelsea.

Eddie Howe a proud man reflecting on what had been a massive achievement from himself and his players, the NUFC boss insisting that whatever is thrown at them, they are sticking to their ‘principles’ when tackling each and every match.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1:

“It was a real statement of character within the squad.

“We really asked the players to step up and we really deserved to win.

“Big positives from today.

“The leaders within the group set the tone… Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Matt Ritchie.

“They make sure that we don’t surrender.

“If you are disjointed and go away from your principles, you will be in trouble.

“We try to be us.

“Jamaal Lascelles has been incredible behind the scenes and you want to see that rewarded in the right way.

“He has been patient and is now performing really well.

“The goal [to make it 2-1) was a massive moment in our season.

“Gordon’s cross was pinpoint and the header was perfect.”

Eddie Howe on the performance of 17 year old Lewis Miley:

“I haven’t come across many 17 year olds at his level.

“he is a very good athlete, strong, a good size.

“The biggest compliment I can give him is the pass for the first goal.

“An incredible decision and he has the right temperament.

“A lot of young players would have wanted to shoot there.

“We have high hopes for him.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

