Eddie Howe staggers towards Bournemouth finishing line – Video footage unearthed

Can Eddie Howe make it to this Bournemouth finishing line?

The matches are coming thick and fast and I must admit, even as a Newcastle United fan I have found this exhausting. Exhilarating but still exhausting.

I’m not even a regular away traveller these days, so my exertions are split between ‘sprinting’ to St James’ Park every other match, stopping off at the ‘odd’ public house on the way, then watching the aways on TV.

If you are a Newcastle United fan who never misses an away match in the present day, you must be knackered after this little lot below!

Same for Eddie Howe and his (ever decreasing number of available) Newcastle United players.

Just have a look at this…

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0

Sheff Utd 0 Newcastle 8

Newcastle 1 Man City 0

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

Newcastle 4 PSG 1

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 4 Palace 0

Newcastle 0 Dortmund 1

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Man U 0 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

This was 13 matches played across 53 days.

Played 13 Won 8 Drawn 3 Lost 2 Goals For 28 Goals Against 8

Now as Eddie Howe staggers towards the Bournemouth finishing line, at his old club, before a very much needed two weeks to draw breath…

I have came across this exclusive video footage featuring Eddie Howe attempting to get over this finishing line, a 14th match in 57 days, a fourth from starting at Old Trafford last Wednesday, which will be a ten day stretch to Bournemouth with Arsenal and Dortmund falling in between.

This footage above is how I pretty much see Eddie Howe and his squad approaching this Bournemouth match.

Can Newcastle United make it over the finishing line successfully on Saturday night, without needing anybody / anything to illegally help us over that line…?