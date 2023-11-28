News

Eddie Howe speaks highly of Newcastle United star written off by many – He is a unique player

So many clueless journalists and fans ready to instantly write off the 21 year old and ridicule the judgement of the manager in buying him.

Fair to say that those very same journalists and fans are now pretending that didn’t happen, with Eddie Howe yet again shown to have superb judgement when assessing potential signings.

Anthony Gordon clearly had the raw ingredients, simply a case of the Newcastle United Head Coach and his people needing to then spend the time to get the then 21 year old up to speed, in both body and mind.

The genius of Eddie Howe has brought out the very best in Anthony Gordon this season, scoring five goals and getting three assists already in the Premier League, in only 11 starts and one sub appearance.

Eddie Howe speaking about Anthony Gordon ahead of tonight’s PSG match:

“He is a unique player.

“He has played games and been robust for us and that’s something we are putting more and more importance on our players, because players that can continue to play every two or three days, is a skill in itself.

“He has done very well physically this year because the output he is giving us every week is extremely high.

“He plays on the edge, he is a fierce competitor and I’m delighted with his progress this season.

“He has been in great form for us.

“When we signed him we knew we were signing a player of huge potential and real ability.

“The big thing for him recently has been adding goals and assists.

“The last game against Chelsea it was a brilliant goal he scored and the cross for Lascelles [for the goal to make it 2-1] was a key moment that helped secure us the points.

“For me, his work off the ball has been at a really high level through his time here, but we really encourage him to keep adding those valuable goal contributions for us.”