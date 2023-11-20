Opinion

Eddie Howe schooling Premier League rivals in how to behave in adversity – The proof

I don’t think anyone who regularly reads or contributes to The Mag can be in any doubt as to the job Eddie Howe has done since his appointment in November 2021.

Eddie has transformed matters on the pitch. His leadership has been truly inspirational, the club staring relegation in the face when he arrived, going on to achieve fourth place in the Premier League last season and now playing in the Champions League.

Oh, and he also took us to a Wembley final for the first time in two decades last February.

Detractors of Howe and Newcastle United will point to the countless millions Eddie has been able to spend, oil money oozing down the Tyne, all the way from Riyadh.

Of course, our transformation has been partially built on spending in the transfer market, but Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, amongst others, have hardly cost the earth. We’ve spent nothing in comparison with the likes of Chelsea, Man Utd and others.

In addition to ensuring our new additions have fitted the mould and joined a camp where the whole exceeds the sum of its parts, Eddie Howe has also worked wonders to re-energise talent already at the club, which includes amongst others; Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron.

When it comes to conduct off the field, Eddie Howe also excels.

Whether it’s his pre-match press conferences or post-match comments, you can rely on Eddie to be a class act, always respectful and on the rare occasions it’s happened under his tenure, magnanimous in defeat.

There is just no comparison with the histrionics we’ve seen recently from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, or the usual antics from Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp.

I could go on. Erik Ten Hag showing his lack of class in the run up to the League Cup Final, but being made to well and truly regret his hollow words in two matches against Eddie since then (the aggregate score being 5-0 in case anyone’s forgot).

I was interested to see a recent article in The Athletic highlighting managerial red and yellow cards since the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

None of this was a huge surprise. Eddie Howe has never been cautioned in his time at Newcastle United, despite occasions when he has been under intense pressure, standing in his technical area. I’m thinking when VAR decisions have inexplicably gone against us, or when he’s seen our players viciously assaulted, Kai Havertz on BDB and Sean Longstaff anyone?

As for this alternate league table, Arteta ranks 4th with four yellows to his name. De Zerbi, that darling of the media is top of the table, with an unbelievable six yellows and two reds. Elsewhere, Guardiola, Ten Hag and Klopp are all handily placed, the Manchester pair with three yellows each, whilst the German has two yellows and a red to his name.

The fella that got Bournemouth relegated is having a tough time at the moment. The injury crisis shows little sign of abating but we’re one game from another League Cup Semi-final, it’s still all to play for in Europe and despite a really difficult set of opening league fixtures, we’re handily placed for an assault on the Champions League places when the walking wounded return between now and the new year.

In Eddie we trust. A class act. HTL