Eddie Howe reflects on Tuesday night in Paris – Including ‘that’ incident

Like all of his players, Eddie Howe on top form during AND after the match in Paris.

We all know what happened and such a devastating and unjust ending as PSG were gifted that lifeline, with a horrendous decision that saw the VAR official instantly dropped by UEFA for the Wednesday night Champions League match he was due to work at.

However, with all things that go against you, it is how you react to them.

What a credit Eddie Howe is to our football club, imagine how embarrassing it would be to have someone like Klopp or Arteta, the way they go on when something happens that they don’t like. Even when the decision was correct!

Nothing correct in Paris late in this game, both with the referee deciding at least eight minutes needed to be added on, almost unheard of in Champions League matches, plus of course then the shambles of a process that led to the award of that equalising penalty.

Through it all though, Eddie Howe dealing with it as a proper grown up, you know, with integrity. Clearly gutted and angry, obviously, but not shamefully going on about conspiracy theories or making out like no other clubs ever get really bad decisions going against them.

Eddie Howe reflecting on PSG 1 Newcastle 1 and how to move on from what happened:

“I think that we have to look at the fact we are still in the competition.

“The first thing to do is look at that, because it could have been different, so that game [at home to AC Milan] now is going to take on huge significance for lots of different reasons.

“We are back at home and we are excited about that game when it comes around.

“So there are huge positives for us.

“We shouldn’t lose sight of that despite the disappointing ending.

“The players are naturally frustrated, emotional.

“It will take a little bit of time for the emotions to turn to a positive, which I think it has to for what we have given, not just in this match, but for a huge length of time.

“For me, the players have been absolutely outstanding.

“I think they are a great representation of the club at the moment with what they are giving.

“We have gone to some very tough grounds in Europe, some very tough grounds in the Premier League and they have always tried to deliver the right product for the club.”

Eddie Howe on ‘that’ penalty decision:

“It wasn’t the right decision, in my opinion.

“There are so many things to take into account at that moment.

“The speed first.

“It was a ricochet that when it is slowed down looks completely different to the live event.

“The ball hits his chest first, comes up and hits his hand [elbow].

“But his hand [elbow] is not in an unnatural position, down by his side but he is a running motion.

“I feel it is a poor decision and it is hugely frustrating for us, as you know how little time there is left in the game.

“There is nothing we can do about it now.

“I have to control myself, that is my job and it doesn’t do any good to lose control of your emotions when I speak, but I’m just devastated for the players.

“The way they performed in very difficult circumstances and what that decision does to the group…

“Our destiny is not in our own hands now and that is tough to take after being in that position.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports