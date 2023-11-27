News

Eddie Howe PSG press conference – Newcastle United boss speaks ahead of Tuesday at Parc des Princes

The Eddie Howe PSG press conference ahead of Tuesday.

The NUFC boss looking to take a massive step towards qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

Newcastle United currently bottom of the group but it is still so tight, any two of the four clubs could goo through.

Two wins would guarantee Newcastle United going into the last sixteen.

Whilst four points from the two games would give NUFC a very decent chance, with it then replying on results in the other two remaining group matches.

The Eddie Howe PSG press conference highlights:

“The mood of the group is very good, especially after the result at the weekend.

“That was a pivotal moment for us because, again, very easy to feel sorry for yourselves or to focus on the players that aren’t with us.

“The lads did incredibly well to perform at a high level against a very good Chelsea side.”

Eddie Howe on the challenge posed by PSG:

“We need to play on the edge, that is when we are at our best.

“They have quality in every position, we will need to be as good as we can be.

“We will need every ounce of energy to get a result.

“This is a defining moment in our UEFA Champions League campaign, we are going to give it everything.

“It is imperative we don’t lose.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley:

“There is every chance he will be involved.

“I think he is ready.

“He has a great temperament for these occasions.

“The thing I loved about him after the game on Saturday, it was just another game for him, that is how he will need to approach this one.”

Eddie Howe on availability / injuries:

“We are pretty much as we were at the weekend but just with a few absentees who can’t play in this competition.

“Joe Willock is seeing a specialist tomorrow, we are still unsure on him.

“Sean Longstaff has not travelled.”

So that would appear to mean that Eddie Howe will be selecting his starting eleven from this lot:

Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius, Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Miley

So three keepers and twelve outfield players.

Lewis Hall back available after not able to be involved on Saturday, due to his loan status from Chelsea.

Mark Gillespie, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth weren’t named in the senior 23 man NUFC Champions League squad, so they can’t be included.

At the Dortmund away match, De Bolle and Parkinson were promoted from the Under 21s to be on the bench, so they and one or two other young players might be amongst the subs on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(If winning at Chelsea in the quarter-final: Carabao Cup Semi-Final (first leg) – w/c 8 January 2024 and Carabao Cup Semi-Final (second leg) – w/c 21 January 2024)