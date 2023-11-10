News

Eddie Howe picks up award

Eddie Howe and his team have been in great form.

Not just these past 10 weeks but throughout 2023, following on from a great 2022.

Now that has been recognised at the Sport Newcastle annual dinner awards on Thursday evening, with Eddie Howe and NUFC Women’s team Head Coach Becky Langley both received the Sport Newcastle Coach of the Year award

Newcastle United official announcement – 10 November 2023:

Eddie Howe, Becky Langley, Lewis Miley and Daisy Burt won awards at Sport Newcastle’s annual dinner on Thursday evening.

Howe and Langley both received the Sport Newcastle Coach of the Year award, with the former guiding Newcastle United to a first top-four finish in the Premier League since 2003, resulting in Champions League qualification, as well as reaching the 2023 Carabao Cup final, the club’s first cup final appearance since 1999.

Langley secured promotion to the FA Women’s National League North Premier Division in May, the women’s third tier of English football, after Newcastle United Women won the 2022/23 FA Women’s National League Division One North title.

Miley, who became the club’s youngest ever player in European competition as well as the Premier League after featuring against AC Milan and Chelsea respectively, won the Wor Jackie award – presented to the club’s young player of the year – while Newcastle United Women defender Burt was presented with the Jack Hixon trophy for Tyneside’s most promising youngster.

Miley told nufc.co.uk: “It’s a real honour to win an award like this, especially seeing some of the players that have won it in previous years and what they have done during their careers.

“My favourite moment so far this year has been making my Champions League debut. It was a great experience to be playing against top level players who have featured on the international stage.”

Burt becomes the first ever female recipient of the Jack Hixon trophy, named after the scout who discovered Alan Shearer, with the likes of Sean Longstaff, Freddie Woodman and Adam Armstrong being previous winners.

“I’m absolutely honoured to be the first female to win the Jack Hixon award,” she added. “It was a really proud moment for me and my family.

“I think it’s another important step in breaking down barriers for young girls in the area who aspire to be in sport in the North East.”