Eddie Howe measured and on point as always – A class act

I just love Eddie Howe.

This is how I want a Newcastle United manager to behave.

The same as when we have had the likes of King Kev, Sir Bobby, Chris Hughton and Rafa Benitez.

Unlike when we have had… well, I will let you fill in that lengthy list of recent decades.

People with integrity, who conducted themselves the right way, whether the team was winning or losing.

Not embarrassing themselves as we have seen in the past from the likes of Mourinho and Ferguson, more recently such as Klopp and Arteta.

Eddie Howe last weekend wasn’t getting away with a brilliant win over Arsenal, the same now when reflecting on the disappointing defeat to Bournemouth….

“I think that it was a game that we could not be where we needed to be for it.

“It was a tough watch.

“I see the players every day and we were unrecognisable today from where we can be and how we have been for such a long period of time.

“The players have been so consistent but today was a real off day.

“There are reasons for it but I don’t want to sit here and make excuses and I do want to support the players.

“There’s no excuses from my side.

“I’m not going to sit here and not take ownership of the performance, it is important that is something we do.

“The ownership starts from me, I have to take ownership from what we have delivered and it has not been good enough.

“We are well aware of our away record not being what we would like it to be.

“I think we have been a bit unfortunate with the draws at West Ham and Wolves, they may give an unfair reflection on some of our performances, but I think when you go away from home they are very difficult games.

“Today was a difficult game.

“I have to give credit to Bournemouth, I thought they played very well, but this is certainly something to reflect on.”

Eddie Howe asked about the incident at the final whistle, where Kieran Trippier reacted to a Newcastle fan having an over the top go at the team:

“Kieran is fine

“I think emotions run high and we all feel it after the game from our perspective.

“I have no problems.

“We thank all our away support.

“We appreciate them greatly but I know it was a tough watch for them today.”

Eddie Howe talking about individuals:

Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall:

“It was not a reflection on Lewis’ performance.

“With our early substitution [of Miguel Almiron] we knew he would not play a full 90 minutes at this stage.

“So I did not want to impact my ability to make changes, so that was the reason for the decision.”

Eddie Howe on 17 year old Lewis Miley:

“I thought Lewis did really well in what was a tough game for him to come into but I thought he handled himself in the way I thought he would.

“You have to remember he has just come back from glandular fever as well, so he is probably not at his best physically.”

Eddie Howe on 18 year old Ben Parkinson:

“I think young Ben Parkinson would have enjoyed that

“He did what I asked him to do but it was a tough moment for him to come into.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson who was missing from Saturday’s matchday squad:

“Callum won’t travel with England.

“He is going to be out for a number of weeks.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports