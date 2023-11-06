News

Eddie Howe makes public double injury bad news on Newcastle United players – Monday update

Two Newcastle United players are looking at lengthy spells of recovery time.

Eddie Howe revealing the news from his press conference on Monday, ahead of Borussia Dortmund tomorrow night.

The Newcastle United Head Coach making public that Dan Burn isn’t expected back before the new year, saying he damaged the base of his spine when landing awkwardly on Saturday.

Burn kept on playing until subbed for Tino Livramento at the break, though he was in obvious pain.

As well as at least a couple of months with Dan Burn, Eddie Howe also saying that Matt Targett is expected to be missing for around three months, with surgery a possibility after damaging his hamstring on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

With so many matches in swift succession, that represents a lot of games to be missed, with Newcastle United having 12 matches alone up to and including Boxing Day.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports