Eddie Howe gets November 2023 Premier League Manager of the Month nomination

Eddie Howe has now been announced as a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November 2023.

The Newcastle United boss is one of four nominated.

Eddie Howe up against Rob Edwards, Erik ten Hag and Andoni Iraola.

Go HERE to vote for the NUFC boss.

Premier League official announcement – 30 November 2023:

The nominees for November 2023’s Barclays Manager of the Month award have been revealed, and you can help to decide the winner.

Voting is open until 12:00 GMT on Monday 4 December for you, the fans, to vote for your favourite out of Rob Edwards, Eddie Howe, Andoni Iraola and Erik ten Hag.

The fans’ votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

November 2023 Barclays Manager shortlist

Rob Edwards (Luton)

P3 W1 D1 L1 GD0

Luton had a tough start in their first season in the Premier League, but a superb November lifted them out of the bottom three. Edwards oversaw their first home victory against Crystal Palace, and a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Kenilworth Road, where they were minutes away from a memorable win.

Eddie Howe (Newcastle)

P3 W2 D0 L1 GD+2

Howe’s team produced two impressive home wins during this run. Newcastle United dominated Chelsea in a 4-1 victory and ended Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win.

Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)

P3 W2 D0 L1 GD-1

After a slow start to the season, Bournemouth have begun to find their feat under Iraola. His side won two out of their three matches in November, including an impressive 2-0 win against Newcastle and a 3-1 victory at relegation rivals Sheffield United, their first away win this season.

Erik ten Hag (Man Utd)

P3 W3 D0 L0 GD+5

Although Manchester United have a number of first-team players out through injury, Ten Hag guided the Red Devils to a perfect November. His side won and kept clean sheets against Fulham, Luton and Everton to rise to sixth in the table, only six points off top spot.

Vote HERE for Eddie Howe.