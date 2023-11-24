News

Eddie Howe Chelsea press conference – Highlights as Newcastle United boss determined to bounce back

The Eddie Howe Chelsea press conference ahead of Saturday.

The NUFC boss looking to make it six wins from seven Premier League matches at St James’ Park this season, currently on five from six with Liverpool the only exception.

Newcastle United were on a run of seven unbeaten, home and away, in the Premier League before that Bournemouth defeat.

The Eddie Howe Chelsea press conference highlights:

“We have worked with a small squad but we have worked well, majority of players came back into the group yesterday and we are looking forward to the game at the weekend.”

Eddie Howe on Chelsea:

“They have a great manager, someone who has been in the Premier League before and he can develop young players – full credit to him and the job he has been doing.

“I think he is a really good fit for Chelsea and they are improving every week.

“We know it is going to be a real test.”

Eddie Howe on the month ahead:

“It’s going to be a demanding month for us, especially with the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup involvement.

“We have given ourselves a real intense period.

“An even bigger challenges with the absentees we have but we roll with it, we go with it.

“The players we have fit and available are very strong.”

Eddie Howe on the attempted loan ban vote:

“It was a Premier League vote.

“We are not the only club involved in that vote.

“The majority of clubs in the Premier League own other clubs around the world so it’s not solely on us.

“We are very relaxed on it.

“It is not the be all and end all for us.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton helping to raise £12,000 for the local Foodbank:

“He’s a kind, caring man, for someone who’s such an intimidating presence on pitch.

“Great to see players giving back to local community.

“No better sight than us using what we have for good causes.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall, who is unable to play against his parent club tomorrow:

“His commitment to his training and all the work he’s done behind-the-scenes has been really good. He’s a talented young player for sure. He has a beautiful left foot and he’s got a high level of technical ability.

There is a real high potential with him. I think there is a few of his areas of his game that need smoothing out and improving but that would be no different to any other young player. We really do believe in him.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United’s home form:

“Our home form has been very strong; we have had some good results against some top sides.

“You look back at our last league game here against Arsenal and it was a very strong performance, full of discipline and quality.

“Another performance and atmosphere like that would be more than welcome.

“There is a determination to put the Bournemouth result to bed.”

Eddie Howe on availability for Saturday:

“Fabian Schar was more precautionary rather than any injury – we saw him yesterday, he seemed good.

“Miggy Almiron has worked really well since his hamstring.

“Kieran (Trippier is fine – he has trained with us since his return from England.

“We will check on Sean Longstaff before Saturday.”