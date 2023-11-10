News

Eddie Howe Bournemouth press conference – Newcastle United boss defiant

The Eddie Howe Bournemouth press conference ahead of Saturday.

The NUFC boss looking to make it six wins and two draws in the last eight Premier League matches.

As Newcastle United go into tomorrow’s match on a run of 17 points from their last possible 21.

Eddie Howe defiant that despite the incredible list of missing players, he believes the ones he will have available, can do the business on Saturday.

The Eddie Howe Bournemouth press conference highlights:

Eddie Howe on his two year anniversary as Newcastle United manager:

“It’s been an incredible two years.

“When you have an anniversary, you realise how quick time goes.

“When you look back at some of the memories within that time, it’s been an amazing period in my life.

“I can’t thank the directors, the owners, the players, the supporters for everything they have given to help the team.”

Eddie Howe on facing Bournemouth:

“They have a very good manager, their set up is very good.

“They have good players and have invested a lot of money in the squad over the summer – the Vitality Stadium is a tough place to go, but our focus is on our players, the performance and to try to win.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley:

“Lewis is certainly going to have a prominent role in our future generally, the way he came into the game at Dortmund when we were chasing the match was hugely impressive.

“He used the ball well and physically he looked really good after his illness – it was really pleasing.”

Eddie Howe on the season so far:

“The players have done incredibly well to adjust to the difficult start that we had, that has been a test of their character.

We have been close in those games but didn’t get the results we wanted; it has been an intense period.

“We have been stretched mentally and physically but the players have responded well and that is a big compliment to what they have given.

“Now we need to finish this period off well at Bournemouth.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United injuries:

“I don’t want to build it up to be any more than it is.

“I want to focus on the game.

“The players we have that are fit I still believe are good enough if we are at our best levels.

“Callum has a tight hamstring.

“We are doing various tests on him, we will see how he does this morning before making a decision on the game.

“Other than that, we have no fresh injuries from the other night.

“Alexander Isak is doing well and is working on his fitness levels.

“We are building up his load and the plan is for him to return after the international break.

“No massive news on Sven Botman, he is progressing well, he has been away in the Netherlands getting specialist treatment.

“I think he’s back here today so I will chat with him and see how he is getting on.”