Eddie Howe Borussia Dortmund press conference – Newcastle United boss Champions League preparations

The Eddie Howe Borussia Dortmund press conference ahead of Tuesday night.

The Newcastle United boss looking to build on outstanding wins over Man U and Arsenal these past five days.

Indeed, the last nine weeks have seen twelve NUFC matches with eight clean sheets, eight wins, three draws and just the one defeat (to Dortmund…), twenty eight goals scored, only six conceded.

The Eddie Howe Borussia Dortmund press conference highlights:

“Looking back to the game against Dortmund was a useful exercise, but they may change the way they play and we may change the way we play.

“I think it was two evenly balanced teams going against each other – that game could have gone either way.

“I hope we can get the fine margins on our side this time.”

Eddie Howe on team mentality:

“Every game is a must win, the term is overused in football.

“We prepare only to win games and we don’t have anything else in our minds.

That is what we’ll try and do with this one.”

Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento:

“Tino is a very good player, he showed that coming into a difficult moment on Saturday [against Arsenal], that game was evenly poised and the atmosphere was red hot.

“He was playing against a very good opponent [Martinelli] and he has come on and done very well again.

“We will make decisions on team selection based on all the information we have.”

Eddie Howe on Dan Burn:

“Unfortunately, Dan will be out for some time.

“It could be a couple of months, that is sort of a speculative answer.

“He landed on his spine; I think he has got a problem with the base of his spine.

“It is a big blow for us.

“He has been gigantic for us since he signed, for a lot of different reasons.

“His character, his determination, his experience and versatility too – so it is not just one position we are losing.”