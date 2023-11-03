News

Eddie Howe Arsenal press conference – Newcastle United boss up for yet another massive match

The Eddie Howe Arsenal press conference ahead of Saturday.

The NUFC boss looking to follow up Newcastle’s massive win at Old Trafford.

The past two months have seen seven wins, three draws, one defeat, twenty seven goals scored, only six conceded.

The Eddie Howe Arsenal press conference highlights:

Eddie Howe on Arsenal:

“It speaks for itself what they achieved (last season).

“They recruited really well in the summer.

“I think they have moved on from last year, mentally moved on and stepped it up.

“They are unbeaten (in the Premier League) and it is a really big test of our credentials.

“We are going to have to find ways to make it very difficult for them but we are looking forward to the game.”

Eddie Howe on the win at Old Trafford and its effect on his side’s morale:

“It was great to be able to give everyone an opportunity and I thought they responded magnificently.

“It was a brilliant team effort.

“I thought the spirit, determination and collective mindset was at the highest level.

“We are in a good place mentally after the win, the whole squad will be lifted by that performance.”

Eddie Howe on his pride in his players as they navigate a hectic and challenging run of fixtures:

“I am proud of the players.

“It was always going to be tough and we knew that at the start – there’s been no change to that.

“We’ve been dealt some really difficult blows. It’s not been plain sailing for us, we have had to be resilient and robust and deal with some challenges.

“I have to compliment the players on how they have been, the challenge never gets easier.”

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock:

“I think Joe deserves a lot of credit for his performance because his athleticism, his speed and his general game was there after a long absence.

“He was making runs from the first minute.

“He scored his goal at the time he was going to come off!

“I was delighted with that aspect of his performance.

“He is a huge player for us. I am so glad he scored – that would have done him the world of good.”

Eddie Howe on the injury suffered by Matt Targett:

“It doesn’t look good.

“He is having his scan today so we will know more today.

“When you have a hamstring injury, you sort of fear the worst.

“It is a real blow to lose him, he is a top player.”