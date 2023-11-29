Opinion

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United fans – Schooling Mikel Arteta and Arsenal fans on how to behave

Wow, did you all see Super Eddie Howe interviewed pitchside by TNT presenter Laura Woods alongside Ally McCoist and Jermaine Jenas, shortly after our 1-1 draw in the Parc des Princes against PSG last night.

The man was of calm demeanor and managed a few smiles, when reflecting upon PSG’s controversial last gasp penalty.

He praised his team for their efforts and admitted that there was disappointment in the camp but he never attempted to play the blame game.

Eddie Howe is a credit to all of us as well as himself.

Everybody of a black and white persuasion felt aggrieved, at what we all believed was a woeful decision by VAR and the referee to award PSG their game saving penalty.

Even pundits and some of the media were flabbergasted but the furore will very quickly die down on Tyneside. We won’t whinge on for weeks, like say Arsenal fans and Mikel Arteta.

Some of the elite coaches in the Premier League could also learn a great deal from Eddie Howe about having respect and behaving with impeccable manners in the heat of adversity.

I thought Newcastle were great last night.

I absolutely love the latest two young lads that currently find themselves on the receiving end of our adoring adulation.

Tino Livramento is going to be one of the best players in the World. He reminds me a little of Gareth Bale at the same age. He looks at home on the right or left and seems to thrive on receiving the ball, always looking to be positive.

Lewis Miley plays with a maturity way beyond his seventeen years. He is that composed at times, he actually makes Perry Como look like a nervous wreck.

I don’t know where we will stand by the weekend regarding injuries. I hope all the boys who played last night came out of the game unscathed.

All day yesterday I was confident we’d get a result and possibly win. It’s great being a Toon supporter feeling like this once again.

Am I disappointed that we didn’t hold on for another famous win in Europe? I’m going to have to be honest and say no. Maybe that’s because I saw the final outcome coming with the added on time seeming to go on forever.

When Milan come calling at St James’ Park in a couple of weeks time they had better be prepared for one hell of a game.

Eddie will have his Toon Hotrods revved up once again and on our day we all know that this team can absolutely ‘Do anything they wanna do’.

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports