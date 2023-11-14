News

Eddie Howe admits recalling Newcastle United loan star could be consideration in January

Yankuba Minteh has made his first visit to Tyneside.

Even though he signed for Newcastle United five months ago, the exciting young talent still hadn’t set foot in Newcastle Upon Tyne, until now.

Newcastle United paid Odense a new record fee for the Danish club, believed to be £8m guaranteed and then future cash if hitting certain targets, but the then 18 year old heading straight to Feyenoord to spend a season on loan.

Yankuba Minteh making a blistering start to the season, two months into the season and the now 19 year old had already got one assist and scored four goals for club and country. However, that blistering start came to a shuddering halt, late October seeing Minteh helped Feyenoord to a dominant 4-0 win but then found to have a hamstring injury afterwards.

Hence his visit to Tyneside, with Eddie Howe having the Newcastle United medical team assessing Yankuba Minteh on his injury and the best plan for his recovery.

The Newcastle United Head Coach admits that recalling loan players in January is a possibility.

Though a lot will depend on exactly where Newcastle United are by then, in terms of injuries.

Yankuba Minteh appears to be the most obvious, if indeed Eddie Howe did consider recalling any loan player, especially in attacking positions.

However, it has been particularly extreme in those attacking areas with Isak, Wilson, Barnes, Murphy, Anderson and Almiron all unavailable on Saturday once the Paraguayan was forced off after 31 minutes.

I think unless we still have a similar level of issues in attacking areas, then for sure Yankuba Minteh will be best off spending the whole season with Feyenoord as planned, getting plenty of action in both domestic competitions and the Champions League (or Europa League), if the Dutch side progress.

Eddie Howe asked about the possibility of recalling one or more loan players in January:

“We will look at the players that are out on loan.

“With a view to whether they could potentially strengthen us [in the second half of the season].

“If it is good for their career as well, then we will certainly look at what we can do.

“Yankuba Minteh has done very well.

“Athough unfortunately he is injured at the minute…

“He has come [to Newcastle] for an assessment on that injury because we need to check and see how he is.

“We need to work out how serious the injury is and when he will be back, then we will make a decision on him.

“Like we would with all our loan players.

“I think his loan spell has been a productive one [so far].

“He has scored goals and been part of a successful team.

“He has certainly got talent, although the Premier League is a very different league to any other league in Europe.

“That though doesn’t mean that players can’t come in or out of the Premier League.

“He has someone we like and he’s certainly got the athletic profile that we need.”