Dismal from Gareth Southgate yet again – Kieran Trippier one of the few to shine

The usual from Gareth Southgate, as despite such limited managerial ability, the simple fact that his players are so much better than the likes of Malta, meaning England crawled to another victory.

Yet again, I find it incredible that so many people are prepared to go and watch this tedious Southgate rubbish AND pay for the privilege.

Kieran Trippier played the full match in this latest Euro qualifier, picking up his 46th England cap.

The Newcastle United defender one of the few to do himself justice against such woeful opposition.

England very lucky not to go behind in the early stages as Malta put a great chance wide, Southgate’s team not managing a single effort on target in a dismal first half, the manager’s luck carrying though as an own goal meant England were 1-0 up at half-time.

A 75th minute Harry Kane goal gave a final 2-0 scoreline but that couldn’t paper over the cracks of this latest Southgate mess. The ridiculous decision to start with Henderson in midfield met with boos, the former Sunderland player turns 34 before next summer’s Euro finals and is playing all season in the very weak Saudi league.

Even by the final whistle, England had only managed three efforts on target in the entire match.

From a Newcastle United perspective, relief that Kieran Trippier didn’t pick up an injury, playing the full match. Plus, he was one of the few decent England players, as indicated by the Whoscored automated ratings:

Harry Kane (7.9) getting man of the match, with Trippier (7.3) one of only four other players to get a rating of 7.0 or higher.

Elsewhere, Italy got a vital 5-2 win over North Macedonia to leave European Championship qualifying Group C looking like this on Saturday morning:

Without Sandro Tonali of course, Italy now face an all or nothing match against Ukraine on Monday, the game to be played at Bayer Leverkusen’s stadium. If Ukraine win then they go to the finals in Germany next summer, if Italy avoid defeat then they do.

As for England and Gareth Southgate, they end their qualifying group matches with an away game against North Macedonia on Monday.

Newcastle United players on international duty in November 2023:

Wednesday 15 November

Israel 1 Switzerland 1

Fabian Schar missing from the matchday squad for this Euro qualifier due to ‘muscular problems’, hopefully just a precaution

Thursday 16 November

Slovakia 4 Iceland 2

A brilliant night for Martin Dubravka.

Slovakia needed a point to guarantee qualification for Germany next summer and they did it in some style, hitting four goals.

Martin Dubravka picked up a yellow card and Iceland scored with their only two efforts on target in this Euro qualifier, however, the Newcastle keeper won’t have been too concerned about that at the final whistle, as he celebrated reaching the Euro 2024 finals.

Azerbaijan 3 Sweden 0

Sweden already having no chance of qualification but nice to see Emil Krafth back playing for his country after more than a year’s absence due to injury. The Newcastle defender introduced at 2-0 down in this Euro qualifier, playing the final half hour.

Colombia 2 Brazil 1

A disastrous night for Bruno Guimaraes and his international teammates, as Joelinton sat this one out as an unused sub.

All looked to be going according to plan as Martinelli gave Brazil a fourth minute lead, set up by Vinicius Junior.

However, two late goals in four minutes from Luis Diaz saw this World Cup qualifier turned on its head. Bruno Guimaraes playing ok but poor defending from the likes of Arsenal’s Gabriel and Marquinhos of PSG handing victory to the home side.

England Elite League side (Under 20s) 0 Italy Under 20s 3

Lewis Hall started this latest England Elite Squad match.

The Newcastle United left sided player completing the whole match as the England youngsters lost 3-0 at home to Italy.

Friday 17 November

England 2 Malta 0

Saturday 18 November

Switzerland v Kosovo (Fabian Schar) Euro qualifier

Serbia U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) U21s Euro qualifier

Sunday 19 November

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro qualifier

Sweden v Estonia (Emil Krafth) Euro qualifier

Monday 20 November

North Macedonia v England (Kieran Trippier) Euro qualifier

Germany U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall) Friendly

Tuesday 21 November

Romania v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euro qualifier

England U21s v Northern Ireland U21s (Tino Livramento) U21s Euro qualifier

Wednesday 22 November

Brazil v Argentina (Bruno and Joelinton) World Cup qualifier