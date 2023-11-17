News

Disastrous night for Bruno Guimaraes

It all started so well for Bruno Guimaraes and his international teammates.

All looked to be going according to plan as Martinelli gave Brazil a fourth minute lead, set up by Vinicius Junior.

Brazil dominating the early stages and looking set to bounce back from a draw and defeat in their last two qualifiers. Even a 27th minute injury and departure for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior didn’t change much, with Brazil still on top.

However, two late goals in four minutes from Luis Diaz saw this World Cup qualifier turned on its head.

Bruno Guimaraes playing ok but poor defending from the likes of Arsenal’s Gabriel and Marquinhos of PSG handing victory to the home side.

Playing the full game, a disastrous night in the end for Bruno Guimaraes and his international teammates, as Joelinton sat this one out as an unused sub.

As for Colombia, a very emotional night for Luis Diaz, the Liverpool player burst into tears as he dedicated the win to his father, who was in the crowd celebrating.

Esta fue la mejor parte del partido, ver al papá de Luis Díaz celebrando los goles de su hijo. La libertad, la vida y la familia, no se cambian por nada. Gracias a Dios, por este triunfo de la Selección Colombia y por los dos goles de nuestro Luis Díaz. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🇨🇴🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/dELKQwvXrA — Juan Nicolás Vizcaya (@JuanNicolasVizc) November 17, 2023

Even with still 13 rounds of matches to play, the South American qualifying group is very interesting at such an early stage.

With the top six automatically qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, nobody would suggest that Brazil won’t be there (In Canada, Mexico, USA), however, if they lose to Argentina on Tuesday night (early hours Wednesday in UK time), then Brazil could be outside of those top six automatic qualifying spots.

If losing at home to Argentina and making it three defeats in a row, Brazil Head Coach Fernando Diniz must fear for his job.

Elsewhere, in Almiron’s absence Paraguay picked up a point in a goalless draw at Chile, which wasn’t such a bad result considering a red card reduced them to ten men in the first half.

Maybe an even bigger story than Brazil’s defeat last night, was a shock 2-0 loss for Argentina at home to Uruguay. Maybe many Leeds fans wondering what would have happened if they’d kept Marcelo Bielsa, as he looks to be doing a great job with Uruguay.

Newcastle United players on international duty in November 2023:

Wednesday 15 November

Israel 1 Switzerland 1

Fabian Schar missing from the matchday squad for this Euro qualifier due to ‘muscular problems’, hopefully just a precaution

Thursday 16 November

Slovakia 4 Iceland 2

A brilliant night for Martin Dubravka.

Slovakia needed a point to guarantee qualification for Germany next summer and they did it in some style, hitting four goals.

Martin Dubravka picked up a yellow card and Iceland scored with their only two efforts on target in this Euro qualifier, however, the Newcastle keeper won’t have been too concerned about that at the final whistle, as he celebrated reaching the Euro 2024 finals.

Azerbaijan 3 Sweden 0

Sweden already having no chance of qualification but nice to see Emil Krafth back playing for his country after more than a year’s absence due to injury. The Newcastle defender introduced at 2-0 down in this Euro qualifier, playing the final half hour.

Friday 17 November

England v Malta (Kieran Trippier) Euro qualifier

Saturday 18 November

Switzerland v Kosovo (Fabian Schar) Euro qualifier

Serbia U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) U21s Euro qualifier

Sunday 19 November

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro qualifier

Sweden v Estonia (Emil Krafth) Euro qualifier

Monday 20 November

North Macedonia v England (Kieran Trippier) Euro qualifier

Germany U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall) Friendly

Tuesday 21 November

Romania v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euro qualifier

England U21s v Northern Ireland U21s (Tino Livramento) U21s Euro qualifier

Wednesday 22 November

Brazil v Argentina (Bruno and Joelinton) World Cup qualifier