Depressing Newcastle United injury update – Report

A new Newcastle United injury update has been posted.

This coming via an ‘exclusive’ from The Telegraph on Wednesday afternoon.

If this Newcastle United injury update proves to be on the money, then it won’t be lifting the mood of the NUFC fanbase, never mind that of Eddie Howe.

They report / claim that the situation now is…

Callum Wilson – Will be missing for at least six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Sven Botman – Could be out for even longer because of a knee problem and may need surgery. The defender has still not returned to group training yet according to the newspaper report. The Telegraph state ‘If surgery is required, the former Lille defender would be expected to be missing until February at the earliest.’

Alexander Isak – Set to be the only injured Newcastle United player (who wasn’t available to start the Bournemouth match) to return to action after the international break for the Chelsea match in 10 days time (25 November).

Sean Longstaff – The Telegraph reporting that the midfielder is now struggling with a swollen ankle and is considered a doubt for this Chelsea match.

Harvey Barnes – Said to be making good progress BUT still not expected to be playing in the first team again for at least another month.

Whilst The Telegraph add ‘Elliot Anderson could also return before the end of the year, but Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett are not expected back until the middle of January.’

Whilst the Sandro Tonali ban is for the season, Bruno Guimaraes will be available for Chelsea after his one match suspension.

Whilst another positive is that the muscle problem suffered by Miguel Almiron at Bournemouth is not serious according to this new report, and he could be back in time to face Chelsea as well.

Separate to this Telegraph report, it was today revealed by Swiss media that Fabian Schar is sitting out Switzerland’s game tonight against Israel. Hopefully just a precaution but we wait to see whether he is involved in either of the other two Switzerland games in the next week.