News

David Ginola talking ahead of PSG v Newcastle United – Makes clear who he wants to win…

David Ginola has played for both Newcastle United and PSG.

Kevin Keegan signing the France international back in 1995.

David Ginola swapping the banks of the Seine for Tyneside.

Now the former player has made perfectly clear which of his former clubs he wants to win on Tuesday night.

David Ginola talking to the official PSG site ahead of Tuesday night’s match against Newcastle United:

“The Parisians know this Newcastle team.

“They know how they play, they’re a hard-working team and it was complicated in the first leg. But technically, Paris Saint-Germain have what it takes to beat Newcastle.

“Now we need the fans to be there, as they always have been during the great moments.

“But for this match, we’re going to ask them to be even more present because it’s an important game.

“It’s important for Paris to win against Newcastle, even though that’s difficult for me to say as I also played there.

“I think Paris have the weapons, now a football club is a team, a public, a staff, people who gravitate to the club… and for me it’s a combination of things that means that if we manage to create unity in this match, then it will be a pleasure for everyone: in the stands as well as on the pitch.

“The 12th man is not just a ready-made phrase in the world of football. I’ve experienced it here, at the Parc des Princes, with this crowd. They have stayed the same over the years, as they become aware of the difficulties their team is facing. They’re going to have to be there at key moments in the match.

“We’ve experienced that in the past, in European matches, in league matches, in the cups… matches during which we really felt that crowd.

“When the team is struggling or in trouble, they are there to galvanise you, to push you to your limits. What’s more, these fans have what it takes to do that. Now they’ll have to be there, but not just when Paris dominate. It’s in the more complicated phases that Paris Saint-Germain will need a boost.

“I’ve had some very special moments here and that’s why leaving [to join Newcastle United] really broke my heart.

“To have to leave this crowd and this stadium, which was a bit like my back yard, with all my neighbours, with whom I had a very good relationship, around me.

“The Parc des Princes is legendary.

“It has played host to the French national team, Michael Jackson, Johnny Hallyday… It has played host to some incredible and legendary moments in sport and entertainment. That’s why the Parc des Princes is unique. And for those of us who have played for Paris Saint-Germain, I think we’re lucky to have been able to play here.

“I think everyone needs to realise that, even those who have played in the biggest stadiums.

“There aren’t many people who play in a city stadium like this. Most of them are in the suburbs.

“Here, you feel like you’re inside Paris. The Eiffel Tower is not far away, and so is the Seine…”