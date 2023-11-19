News

David Dein admits Mikel Arteta and Arsenal in wrong with shameful behaviour after Newcastle match

Nice to see somebody connected to Arsenal who has still got some integrity, step forward David Dein.

The former Arsenal vice-chairman and co-owner (once owning 42% of the club) saying if he had still been in charge, there is no way that the club would have backed up the disgraceful Mikel Arteta comments (see below) after the defeat to Newcastle United.

The shameful official club statement (also see below) backing Arteta, a total embarrassment.

David Dein admitting that clearly Mikel Arteta was trying to deflect attention away from his and his team’s shortcomings, ridiculously trying to claim that Arsenal deserved to win, despite only having one effort on target in 101 minutes of football. That one effort was a tame effort straight at Nick Pope, who didn’t even have to move and easily saved it.

David Dein also admitting that the whole embarrassing episode hasn’t done the image of the club any good.

David Dein speaking to Talksport about the shameful Mikel Arteta comments and Arsenal behaviour, the former Gunners vice-chairman asked if he would have defended Arteta if still in the job – 19 November 2023:

“It wouldn’t have happened.

“But we are in an emotional game and these things do happen.

“I think it’s unfortunate and you live and learn.”

David Dein asked whether he would have taken Mikel Arteta aside and warned him about his conduct:

“Probably.

“But you don’t want to undermine the manager either.

“The manager in the heat of the moment, that’s what he believed in.

“I was at Newcastle that game, he felt aggrieved that he felt the decisions go against him.

“In the final analysis, I think it was a bit of misdirection.

“Because the fact is, there was 101 minutes, three minutes added on in the first half and eight minutes in the second.

“In 101 minutes of football we only had one shot at goal, so you can’t really say that the team deserved to win.

“It is what it is.

“There is a process in place for how they deal with these things and I just think it was a little bit unnecessary.

“I don’t think it did the image of the club any good.”

Mikel Arteta speaking after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – 4 November 2023:

“It was embarrassing what happened and how the goal stands.

“I had 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It is an absolute disgrace.

“If there was a team looking to win the game today it was Arsenal.

“Embarrassing what happened, how this goal stands, in the Premier League, this league we say is the best in the world.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed.

“It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here.

“We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week.

“When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough.

“I feel embarrassed to be part of this.

“It’s a disgrace, that’s what it is.

“It’s a disgrace.

“We have to talk about how the hell this goal stands.

“I feel embarrassed but I have to be the one to come here and defend the club and ask for help.

“Again, I feel embarrassed.”

Arsenal official statement – 5 November 2023:

‘Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.

The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.’