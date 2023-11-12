Opinion

Cross country schooldays, Great North Run and defeat down at Bournemouth

It ended Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0.

Standing there at the side of the pitch just watching Newcastle United had made me feel tired.

So many of our players absolutely shattered, they were running on fumes.

I had various conversations before, during and especially after the match / defeat.

A lot of these debates with other Newcastle United fans revolved around the number of players missing, the amount of football so many of those who were involved at Bournemouth had needed to play as Eddie Howe saw the unavailable list grow and grow. In particular after the match, I was having the same conversation, people giving out the usual…

Professional athletes, look how much money they get paid, shouldn’t make a difference how many players missing, those that were playing should still have won, why can’t they play midweek, weekend, midweek, weekend?

Well, stating the obvious, if you are knackered you are knackered, no matter how much money you earn won’t change that.

Number of players missing? Well, I can’t understand anybody who won’t accept that if 11 or 12 players are missing, that it will be a big negative. Especially when we are talking the likes of Isak, Botman, Wilson, Bruno, Barnes, Tonali etc etc.

Should still have won? Well, for me they came up short in the end but gave it their best shot, plus it took a lucky deflection to gift them their killer opening goal after an hour. When for me it looked to be heading for a goalless draw, which would have been more than respectable in the circumstances.

Playing a lot of matches in quick succession? Well, of course these Newcastle United players CAN play a lot of games in quick succession, the same as those in any other team / squad. However, they won’t necessarily be able to give the same levels as the games stack up and the exertions catch up with them. A lower performance level is all but certain, plus extra injuries as well, as seen with say Almiron in this Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 match.

For those who still can’t grasp / accept that the Newcastle United players couldn’t have given any more than they did on Saturday, here is how I see it.

Back in the day when I was at secondary school, we had a sadistic PE teacher who allowed us to play football every PE lesson, however, only after we had all firstly ran around the school cross country course. Now, with it only a PE lesson, we were all in the same boat, all the players who ended up on the two teams had all done the cross country first, so everybody equal. Imagine though that say our school team had been playing another school but our PE teacher had insisted on us still doing a cross country first. I think we would all agree / accept that the school team we were playing would have had an undoubted advantage, having not done a cross country.

So on Saturday, I think the circumstances were so extreme, due to so many games and so many players missing.

Indeed, I reckon we were looking at the equivalent of many of those Newcastle United players having done the Great North Run first, then having to play a fresh as a daisy Bournemouth. No wonder so many NUFC players looked so jaded and below par, certainly as the game went on. Their heads were willing but the bodies saying no.

Sometimes in these kind of circumstances you manage a get out of jail card, where by sheer talent alone, your very best players carry you through despite the fatigue. There were plenty of talented Newcastle players out there BUT not the likes of Bruno, Botman and Isak, who for me are another level.

The good news is, that I don’t think we will (hopefully!) see anything quite so extreme as the position we landed up in yesterday, we have a lot of games coming up between late November and the new year but hopefully numbers and quality coming back, especially in the shape of Bruno and Isak, with hopefully other bonus surprises.

Also in the good news department, I am no longer at school and if I do fancy a game of football, I’m not ordered to do a cross country first.