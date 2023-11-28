Confirmed Newcastle team v PSG – Pope, Almiron, Isak, Bruno, Joelinton all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v PSG has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping Newcastle United can take a massive stride towards the last sixteen of the Champions League.
Three points tonight would mean a win against AC Milan on matchday six ensures knockout stage qualification.
Whilst a point tonight would definitely mean last 16 is still a possibility, if winning against AC Milan and depending on how other results go.
Newcastle team v PSG:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak
To the relief of Newcastle fans, Eddie Howe able to name the same eleven who thrashed Chelsea on Saturday.
SUBS:
Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson
Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:
Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports
Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon
Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)
Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
