News

Confirmed Newcastle team v PSG – Pope, Almiron, Isak, Bruno, Joelinton all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v PSG has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping Newcastle United can take a massive stride towards the last sixteen of the Champions League.

Three points tonight would mean a win against AC Milan on matchday six ensures knockout stage qualification.

Whilst a point tonight would definitely mean last 16 is still a possibility, if winning against AC Milan and depending on how other results go.

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

To the relief of Newcastle fans, Eddie Howe able to name the same eleven who thrashed Chelsea on Saturday.

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports