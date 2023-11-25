News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea – Isak, Bruno, Joelinton, Schar, Livramento all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can bounce back from the Bournemouth defeat.

A win today would make it five Premier League home victories in a row for the Newcastle United Head Coach and his players.

With Newcastle having won their last four PL matches at home by scoring eight goals and not conceding a single one in this last quartet of St James’ Park PL games.

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Eddie Howe making three changes from Bournemouth:

IN

Livramento, Bruno, Isak

OUT

Hall, Longstaff, Willock

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Fair to say that this doesn’t look the strongest of benches…

Joe Willock reported to have picked up an injury in training, whilst Sean Longstaff clearly not recovered yet from his ankle problem. Whilst even Emil Krafth appears to be not available after playing for Sweden in the week, Chelsea loan player Lewis Hall obviously not available either.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports