Confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Hall, Miley, Gordon, Trippier all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can bounce back from the Dortmund defeat.

Having defeated Man U and Arsenal in the week before that defeat.

The last seven Premier League matches have seen five wins and two draws, NUFC the Premier League’s top form side.

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Willock, Almiron, Gordon, Joelinton

Eddie Howe making three changes from Dortmund:

IN

Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon

OUT

Livramento, Bruno, Wilson

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Livramento, Alex Murphy, Diallo, Parkinson

So Callum Wilson not available for this matchday squad and the bench looking a ‘little’ light, especially in attacking areas.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports