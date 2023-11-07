News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund – Livramento, Trippier, Bruno, Wilson all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can make it a brilliant week, having already defeated Man U and Arsenal in these last six days.

These last twelve matches have seen eight clean sheets, eight wins and three draws, with just the one defeat, twenty eight goals scored and only six conceded.

Victories over Arsenal, Man U, PSG, Crystal Palace, Man City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus draws away at Wolves, AC Milan and West Ham, with only that one defeat to Dortmund since 2 September.

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock, Wilson

Eddie Howe making three changes from Arsenal:

IN

Hall, Livramento, Willock

OUT

Burn, Almiron, Gordon

So, is Eddie Howe going with Livramento and Hall as wing-backs? Or Trippier at left-back and Hall used further forward, with Livramento at right-back?

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Lewis Miley, De Bolle, Almiron, Gordon, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports