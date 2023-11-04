News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal – Pope, Wilson, Burn, Almiron all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue to build on an excellent last couple of months of performances and results.

Eleven matches, seven clean sheets, seven wins and three draws, with just the one defeat, twenty seven goals scored and only six conceded.

Victories over Man U, PSG, Crystal Palace, Man City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus draws away at Wolves, AC Milan and West Ham, with only that one defeat to Dortmund since 2 September.

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Eddie Howe making eight changes from Man U:

IN

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Almiron, Gordon

OUT

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Willock, Lewis Miley, Murphy

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Willock, Lewis Miley

Great to see Lewis Miley back amongst the subs after a bout of glandular fever AND especially Jacob Murphy as well!

Proving yet again that the media find out absolutely nothing, the lifelong NUFC fan back in the matchday squad without a single journalist having a clue!! So clearly his shoulder proving not to have needed surgery and fine to play again.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports