Club official statement on Newcastle United wages – Doing the right thing

An official club statement has been released on Newcastle United wages.

Monday’s news seeing the club doing the right thing.

The official statement revealing that when it comes to Newcastle United wages, NUFC are now officially a ‘Living Wage Employer’ according to the Living Wage Foundation.

This is great news, especially at a time when so many people are finding things so tough when it comes to the cost of living have risen so much.

All football clubs should be doing the same when it comes to their staff.

Newcastle United official statement – 6 November 2023:

‘Newcastle United is officially a Living Wage Employer after gaining accreditation by the Living Wage Foundation.

The club made a voluntary commitment to the scheme in February 2022 to support staff across the club, its Foundation and catering partner Sodexo, and having paid the real living wage since that time, has now had its application formally approved.

Known as the ‘real living wage’, the scheme independently calculates a minimum rate of pay in line with the cost of living, setting a benchmark for employers that wish to ensure staff earn a fair wage at a rate that is higher than the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.

Speaking on the club’s commitment, CEO Darren Eales said: “This is the right thing to do for the football club. People make Newcastle United what it is, and we want to ensure our employees’ contribution to the club is fairly rewarded.

“‘Family’ is at the heart of our club values and this accreditation brings to life our commitment to rewarding great contributions. Our positive and supportive culture is hugely important to us, and becoming a real living wage provider ensures we are protecting and supporting those who are most vulnerable to the rising cost of living.”

Monalisa Saha, Programme Officer for Living Wage Foundation, added: “As an employer, the most important decision you can make to protect your staff and your business is to become accredited as a Living Wage employer and ensure that your employees are guaranteed a wage that allows them to lead a dignified and fulfilling life.”