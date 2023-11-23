Opinion

Club make public – Chance of Newcastle United members getting Premier League tickets in ballots

Last season, match by match tickets went on sale at 10am on a particular day, Newcastle United members (including season ticket holders) logging on beforehand and then allocated a random place in the queue at 10am.

It wasn’t ideal as there will always be people who miss out when demand exceeds supply but it appeared to work pretty well for non season ticket holding Newcastle United members, even though season ticket holders (who were also automatically members) also had an equal chance of buying an extra ticket on top of their ST seat. The Newcastle United owners had also stopped selling Newcastle United memberships for the 2022/23 season once a certain sales figure was reached.

For the 2023/24 season, prices for Newcastle United memberships were raised to £37 for adults (Chelsea charge £35) and £20 for kids, whilst at the same time the club stopped sending out a member pack, even for the kids.

The club changed it so ST holders were no longer automatically members and so they couldn’t automatically compete with members and apply for an extra ticket each match, unless they paid separately for a membership.

Great, so more chance of Newcastle United members able to get tickets for Premier League matches… not quite.

Last season, as an NUFC member I managed to get tickets to over 90% of the Premier League games I tried for, pretty much all of them. It was only one or two where I failed.

With eight Premier League match ballots completed so far this season I have a 16% success rate, having applied for six PL games (I was away when two of them were played) and only got Brentford tickets. I didn’t get Villa, Liverpool, Man U, Chelsea, Palace, or Arsenal. I know a lot of other Newcastle United members and this kind of success rate appears to be the norm. We find out about Fulham tomorrow (Friday 24 November) but so far it appears to be that on average members have got tickets for one or two Premier League matches so far, with very few members I know getting them for the more attractive matches. Most of the people I know have been successful for the likes of Burnley, Brentford and Palace.

After the 2023/24 Newcastle United memberships went on sale, Newcastle United Chief Commercial Officer Peter Silverstone revealed that there were over 50,000 members after just the opening first day of sales.

The club refused to put any limit on how many Newcastle United members there would be for the 2023/24 season and so they have simply sold more and more. The club are still selling them.

Most estimates put the number of Newcastle United members as between 100,000 and 150,000. There were massive online queues on the day the memberships went on sale and I can quite believe Peter Silverstone when he says 50,000+ were sold on that first day of sale. I find it impossible to think less than 50,000 have been sold after that initial day of sale, so that is at least 100,000 Newcastle United members. I very much think the 150,000 is a more realistic figure, certainly closer to that than 100,000.

Since that Peter Silverstone reveal / slip, the club have refused to say how many Newcastle United members there are and also refuse to say how many tickets are available in any ballot for any Premier League match, or indeed for domestic cups or the Champions League.

What many fans / members believe is that far less tickets are going into the Premier League ballots this season. Possible reasons being that far more are tickets are being sold to people via club partners offering packages including travel and accommodation and by other means to fans and / or football tourists. I have no idea if that is true or not but certainly with my own eyes (by various means I have managed to get into bonus matches because I am lucky enough to have a network of friends who have been able to help me out) there appears to be a lot more ‘neutrals’ inside St James’ Park this season than I have ever seen. My network of NUFC friends (members and ST holders) thinking the same.

Anyway, Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales has now stated (see below) ‘In our Premier League games, there is a 32% success rate of getting a ticket.’

I find this difficult (impossible?) to believe, at least judging by my own experience and that of others I know who are Newcastle United members.

What does that 32% stat even mean?

Quite clearly, far more Newcastle United members will have applied for Man U, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, than Burnley, Brentford and Palace. So clearly with less members applying (and less tickets going astray otherwise?), a far higher percentage chance for say Brentford than Man U.

Even if we take it that Darren Eales means that across all eight PL matches so far, the Newcastle United members had an average 32% chance, it just doesn’t seem real to me. I don’t think I know a single person who has been successful three or more times this season in the eight PL ticket ballots.

If the club simply stated how many tickets were available for a Premier League match and then how many Newcastle United members had applied, then we could all make our own mind up.

As for any fan thinking of buying a membership now, surely they deserve to be told exactly what chance they have of Premier League tickets in the final 10 PL ballots, if they spend £37 on a membership.

The thing is as well, the club have also really raised the ticket prices this season, the normal priced seats (Leazes, Gallowgate etc) are £44 per match for some games, but go up to £47 for all the more attractive ones (such as the next two against Chelsea and Man U).

Even if I apply for all of the rest of the PL ballots, which I intend to, at my current average success rate, I will be getting only another two PL matches. Even if they are for the cheaper matches, that would mean £169 for three Premier League matches (3 x £44 ticket price plus £37 membership), meaning I will have effectively paid an average of over £56 per ticket! For those still on the Ashley deals paying far less than £500 to sit in the Leazes or Gallowgate, it means they are currently paying far less than half (around £25 per match) than I am paying when / if(!) successful.

We all know that not every fan can get into every match and we know that those Ashley prices that bought fans off, couldn’t continue. However, I think there has to be at least some kind of fairness and especially transparency, when it comes to what happens in these ballots for Premier League games (and other matches).

I also have another question, the club made it so that fans living overseas had their only separate membership, costing the same but separate to those of us who are local, in the UK etc. So how does it all work? How are tickets allocated, do you have the same percentage chance as a UK member as you do if you are an international member?

I only ask because I am very curious. Maybe fans can share their experiences below. Are you an international member and if so, do you apply for tickets the same way as UK members? What kind of success rate have you had with tickets. Same for UK Newcastle United members, am I (and all the other members I know) just unlucky and you are getting tickets regularly from the ballots?

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales speaking at an event with NUFC fans on Wednesday (22 November 2023) night at St James’ Park and asked about the ticket ballots for members, the CEO as quoted by the Chronicle:

“In our Premier League games, there is a 32% success rate of getting a ticket.

“There is an idea that if you win in one ballot you don’t go into the next, if there is some way we can share it out then that’s what we want to hear.

“We know are never going to please everybody.

“Everybody understands that, with supply and demand there’s always that person who feels they didn’t get a ticket, whatever the system is, we will listen to the group, we did listen, we did change, in the current scheme but we are totally open to hearing from the fans.”