Clinton Morrison gives rave reviews on Newcastle United

Clinton Morrison couldn’t be more impressed by Newcastle United.

The BBC Sport pundit declaring United were a ‘country mile’ better than Man U.

Clinton Morrison full of praise for Eddie Howe on his tactics and how he prepared his team for the match at Old Trafford.

The former Palace player giving rave reviews to the Newcastle United players, many of whom have played little to no football this season.

Every Newcastle player prepared to run through the proverbial brick walls for their manager, which certainly couldn’t be said about the Man U players.

Summing it up perfectly, Clinton Morrison declaring ‘Everyone buys into it at that football club’ when talking about how things now are at Newcastle United.

Clinton Morrison on BBC Radio 5 Live, talking about Newcastle United and their 3-0 hammering of Man U at Old Trafford:

“It was fully deserved.

“They came here and changed their team and they were outstanding.

“After the first 10 minutes, they were the better team by a country mile.

“Eddie Howe got his tactics spot on.

“The two young boys, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento were outstanding and credit to Joe Willock. He has been out a long time and he was outstanding.

“To a man they were brilliant.

“Everyone will talk about Manchester United being poor but give credit to Newcastle and Howe.

“I was questioning not having a number nine but Anthony Gordon led the line ever so well. It was a brilliant performance.

“Everyone buys into it at that football club.

“Look at Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett, they are two players you are looking at when the new owners come in and think would they be around? They defended in their numbers and they were outstanding.

“Every player knows their role.

“Newcastle have made changes and have put a shift in.

“It is brilliant from Eddie Howe. He has motivated his players unlike Erik Ten Hag who cannot get a tune out of his.

“Man United were nowhere near it.

“When crosses were coming into the box there were no Manchester United players in the box.

“Some players do not know what it is all about to play for Manchester United.

“He is under pressure Erik Ten Hag, there is a lot of question marks over him at the minute. Even when they played Brentford they were lacking something and Scott McTominay saved them.

“Some of the players are not at the level at the moment.

“If I hadn’t been working I would also have been leaving the stadium like the Manchester United fans to miss the traffic.

“A fantastic finish from Joe Willock, Erik Ten Hag needs to motivate his players.

“Victor Lindelof sits off the ball with his hands behind his back – go to the ball!

“Nowhere near good enough from Manchester United, Newcastle outstanding.

“Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento, the best players on the pitch.

“This Newcastle team is confident at the minute, they are playing out of the back, everybody wants the ball.

“There is a real feel good factor about Newcastle.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Bruno 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – Carabao Cup quarter final)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports