Chelsea v Newcastle tickets – This is set to be NUFC ticket allocation for Carabao Cup quarter-final

Chelsea v Newcastle tickets are going to be massively in demand.

At Old Trafford, Newcastle United fans getting an allocation of around 7,300 tickets and what a night they experienced!

So what can we expect when it comes to Chelsea v Newcastle tickets for this Carabao Cup quarter-final?

The match to be played in the week commencing Monday 18 December, with date and time still to be confirmed, the match set to be shown live by Sky Sports whenever it is played.

The rules of the competition say that clubs are obliged to give at least 10% of the capacity to the away fans.

The biggest crowd of the season so far at Stamford Bridge has been 40,096 for the Premier League 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

However, in the Carabao Cup, Chelsea haven’t been able to fill their stadium in any of the three ties so far.

Round Two – 37,794 Chelsea 2 AFC Wimbledon 1

Round Two – 37,516 Chelsea 1 Brighton 0

Round Two – 39,548 Chelsea 2 Blackburn 0

In theory at least, Newcastle United entitled to at least 4,000 tickets it would appear for this Carabao Cup match.

I have had a look around though to see if any info on the earlier rounds Chelsea played and Blackburn took a smaller allocation than they could have done, whilst I couldn’t find any figures for Brighton fans, when they went to Stamford Bridge.

However, better luck with AFC Wimbledon who DID take up the maximum number of tickets they could get when they played Chelsea…

AFC Wimbledon official announcement – 18 August 2023

The Dons will be aiming to cause another Carabao Cup upset at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 30 August (7.45 pm kick-off) – and we’re pleased to confirm ticket details for this exciting match.

We’ve received an allocation of 4,298 for this second round cup tie versus Chelsea – our reward for knocking out Championship club Coventry City – and tickets will go on sale from Monday 21 August at 2 pm.

Dons supporters will be accommodated in the Shed Upper and Lower tiers at Stamford Bridge, with the following ticket prices:

Adult – £26

Juniors Under-20s – £13

Seniors Over 65 – £13

Wheelchair Adult – £26

Wheelchair Juniors Under 20 – £13

Wheelchair Seniors Over 65 – £13

Wheelchair Personal Assistants – FOC

Ambulant Adult – £26

Ambulant Juniors Under 20- £13

Ambulant Seniors Over 65- £13

Ambulant Personal Assistants – FOC

So it looks like when it comes to Chelsea v Newcastle tickets, NUFC fans should hopefully be getting around that 4,298 allocation that AFC Wimbledon got.

As for prices, Chelsea have different prices for domestic cup matches, depending on the attractiveness of the match, categories C, D and E.

Last night’s Blackburn game was like the AFC Wimbledon one, a category E match, adult tickets £26, as per above.

Category D cup matches, away fans (as well as Chelsea supporters) are charged £32 for adults.

Category C cup matches are the most expensive domestic ones and it is then £38 for adult ticket prices, away fans and Chelsea ones.

I think pretty safe to say which category price Newcastle United fans will be paying!

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

