News

Chelsea v Newcastle tickets – Chelsea confirm Newcastle United allocation for Carabao Cup quarter-final

Chelsea v Newcastle tickets are going to be massively in demand.

At Old Trafford, Newcastle United fans getting an allocation of around 7,300 tickets and what a night they experienced!

So what can we expect when it comes to Chelsea v Newcastle tickets for this Carabao Cup quarter-final?

The rules of the competition say that clubs are obliged to give at least 10% of the capacity to the away fans.

The biggest crowd of the season so far at Stamford Bridge has been 40,096 for the Premier League 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

However, in the Carabao Cup, Chelsea haven’t been able to fill their stadium in any of the three ties so far.

Round Two – 37,794 Chelsea 2 AFC Wimbledon 1

Round Two – 37,516 Chelsea 1 Brighton 0

Round Two – 39,548 Chelsea 2 Blackburn 0

So according to the competition rules, Newcastle United entitled to at least 4,000 tickets for this Carabao Cup match and now Chelsea have confirmed that United have taken the full allocation available to them.

Those Newcastle fans will be situated in the Shed End, with Chelsea advising some of their season ticket holders that they will have to move to alternative seats, if they still wish to go to the game.

AFC Wimbledon DID take the maximum allocation when they played away at Chelsea in round two…

AFC Wimbledon official announcement – 18 August 2023

‘The Dons will be aiming to cause another Carabao Cup upset at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 30 August (7.45 pm kick-off) – and we’re pleased to confirm ticket details for this exciting match.

We’ve received an allocation of 4,298 for this second round cup tie versus Chelsea – our reward for knocking out Championship club Coventry City – and tickets will go on sale from Monday 21 August at 2 pm.

Dons supporters will be accommodated in the Shed Upper and Lower tiers at Stamford Bridge, with the following ticket prices:

Adult – £26

Juniors Under-20s – £13

Seniors Over 65 – £13

Wheelchair Adult – £26

Wheelchair Juniors Under 20 – £13

Wheelchair Seniors Over 65 – £13

Wheelchair Personal Assistants – FOC

Ambulant Adult – £26

Ambulant Juniors Under 20- £13

Ambulant Seniors Over 65- £13

Ambulant Personal Assistants – FOC’

So when it comes to Chelsea v Newcastle tickets, NUFC fans will also be getting around the 4,298 allocation that AFC Wimbledon got.

As for prices though…

Chelsea have different prices for domestic cup matches, depending on the attractiveness of the match, categories C, D and E.

The AFC Wimbledon one was a category E match, with adult tickets £26, as per above. For Category D cup matches, away fans (as well as Chelsea supporters) are charged £32 for adults.

This Newcastle United match has been deemed a Category C cup match by Chelsea, the most expensive of domestic cup ones and it is £38 for adult ticket prices and £19 for juniors and seniors, according to the official Chelsea ticketing site (Chelsea charging the same prices for the vast majority of seats in the home areas, apart from some where there is a restricted view).

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports