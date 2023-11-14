News

Chelsea players in danger of missing Newcastle United match – Catching United up

Interesting to see just how many Chelsea players are in danger of missing the next match.

That next match of course against Newcastle United, who have experienced an unprecedented number of absent players.

Eleven unavailable for the Bournemouth match and Miguel Almiron making that twelve when forced off through injury after 31 minutes.

So what is the situation with Chelsea players?

On the back of that cracking 4-4 draw with Man City at Stamford Bridge and ahead of their trip to St James’ Park, there has been a media update on the state of play.

With the Football London site naming the Chelsea players who could be missing against Newcastle United in 11 days time.

Wesley Fofana – Knee injury, not expected back until the 2024/25 season after ACL surgery.

Ben Chilwell – Thigh injury, not expected to return until December at the earliest.

Romeo Lavia – Ankle injury, hasn’t played for Chelsea yet since his summer signing and last played back in May for Southampton.

Christopher Nkunku – Knee injury, another who has played not a single minute of competitive football for Chelsea, since arriving in the summer from RB Leipzig.

Levi Colwill – Shoulder injury, missed the Man City match with Chelsea and now forced to pull out of the England squad.

Malo Gusto – Knee injury, L’Equipe reporting a medial collateral ligament problem.

Trevo Chalobah – Thigh injury, hasn’t played any competitive football for Chelsea this season.

Carney Chukwuemeka – Knee injury, hasn’t played for Chelsea since August.

Not quite the dozen players Eddie Howe ended up with unavailable at Bournemouth but hopefully plenty Chelsea players set to miss St James’ Park a week on Saturday.