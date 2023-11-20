Opinion

Chelsea and Newcastle United spending on players – Can this really be within the rules?

Ahead of Newcastle United taking on Chelsea on Saturday.

I thought I would have a glance at what the two Premier League clubs have spent in recent times.

Obviously I had a good idea of what Newcastle United have spent in the most recent transfer windows.

Whilst I thought I had a pretty decent idea of what Chelsea had paid out. Though having actually added it all up, maybe not!

I looked at the spending since the new Chelsea owners took over in summer 2022 and compared it to Newcastle United’s outlay in the same period.

These totals are taken from transfermarkt for both clubs (all figures in euros).

2022/23 season spending:

Newcastle United:

€185.35m

Chelsea:

€611.49m

2023/24 season spending:

Newcastle United:

€153.20m

Chelsea:

€462.10m

Total spending from summer 2022 onwards:

Newcastle United:

€338.55m

Chelsea:

€1,073.59m

Absolutely off the scale, Chelsea spending over a billion euros in just three transfer windows!

These euros totals over the course of the three windows equate to at current exchange rates – Newcastle United £296m and Chelsea £940m.

Can this really be within the rules what Chelsea and Todd Boehly (pictured above with Amanda Staveley in America pre-season) and the club’s other owners are doing?