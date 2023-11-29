News

Champions League possibilities now for Newcastle United – Get to last 16, Europa, or Euro exit

What a Champions League night.

It had everything, apart from the victory that Eddie Howe and his players so richly deserved for the effort, commitment and skill levels they put in.

The better team in the first half, Newcastle United were forced to defend for the vast majority of the second half, but were doing the job so well, before the match officials conspired to gift PSG the draw in the final throes of this compelling match.

In the cold light of day (well this very dark morning (in more ways than one!!) on Tyneside), it is what it is and no use crying like Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal fans for weeks on end.

Especially as the Champions League dream is not over for Newcastle United by any means.

Tuesday night saw the Group F matches finish up PSG 1 Newcastle 1 and AC Milan 1 Borussia Dortmund 3, which leaves the table now looking like this:

The sixth and final round of group matches will be played on Wednesday 13 December, with Newcastle v AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund v PSG deciding the final placings.

These are the possibilities for Newcastle United in the Champions League / Europe now:

Win Group F and qualify for Champions League last 16

Obviously this is now no longer an option for Newcastle United. It is between the top two in the group and Dortmund have to just avoid defeat to guarantee top spot.

Finish second in Group F and qualify for last 16 of Champions League

For Newcastle United to end up second and stay in the Champions League, the equation is simple.

Newcastle need to win at home against AC Milan and also Dortmund avoid defeat at home to PSG.

Finish third in Group F and qualify for Europa League play-offs

Another simple equation.

If PSG win at Dortmund, then Newcastle need to just avoid defeat at home to AC Milan to guarantee Europa League play-off participation in February 2024.

Finish fourth in Group F and concentrate on domestic competitions

Whatever happens in the Dortmund v PSG match, if Newcastle lose to AC Milan then the NUFC European adventure is over, for this season anyway…

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports