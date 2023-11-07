News

Champions League Group F – Clear path opens for Newcastle still to qualify after stunning San Siro result

Champions League Group F was declared to be the ‘Group of death’ when the balls were pulled out of the hat at the end of August.

Well, it has certainly proved to be living up to that billing so far.

Tuesday night’s results summing that up.

GROUP F

Matchweek 4 results – 7 November 2023:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

AC Milan 2 PSG 1

That now leaves Champions League Group F looking like this after Tuesday night’s results.

I understand Newcastle United fans feeling gutted after tonight’s defeat in Germany BUT this is far from over.

To sum up the range of results so far in this group… PSG have won against Dortmund, Dortmund have won against Newcastle United, Newcastle United have won against PSG, PSG have won against AC Milan, AC Milan have won against PSG.

Anyway, these are the remaining group games.

Matchweek 5 fixtures – 28 November 2023:

AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund

PSG v Newcastle

Matchweek 6 fixtures – 13 December 2023:

Borussia Dortmund v PSG

Newcastle v AC Milan

Despite the loss in Germany tonight, a clear path has now still opened up for Newcastle still to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, after that stunning San Siro result. PSG were favourites and took the lead, only for AC Milan to come back and win 2-1.

This basically means, if Newcastle win both of their remaining matches (away at PSG, home to AC Milan), they would be guaranteed to go through. Newcastle would have 10 points with PSG only able to get a maximum of nine points, whilst AC Milan would only be able to get eight points.

However, there are other permutations that would also see Newcastle go through.

If Borussia Dortmund lose both of their last two games and Newcastle get a point at PSG and win against AC Milan, then Eddie Howe’s side would definitely qualify with eight points, on a head to head record against AC Milan, behind PSG who would have 10 points.

Newcastle would also qualify if getting a point against PSG and three against AC Milan, if Borussia Dortmund also beat PSG. As that would mean PSG ending up on seven points (one behind Newcastle) whilst AC Milan could only at best match NUFC on point and be behind on head to head, no matter how they did against Dortmund.

A win for NUFC away at PSG and a point against AC Milan, could also see Newcastle qualify. That would need PSG to fail to win away at Dortmund AND AC Milan not to win at home to Dortmund.

All possibilities remain open, Newcastle United could finish first, second, third or fourth, they could qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, the Europa League, or nothing at all…

The Champions League Group F is most certainly the Group of death BUT no club is doing any dying just yet…

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports