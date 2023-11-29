News

Champions League Group F chances – Bookies react after PSG 1 Newcastle 1

The Champions League Group F fifth round of matches have now been completed.

Newcastle United drawing 1-1 in Paris.

Whilst over at the San Siro, AC Milan losing 3-1 to Dortmund.

However, how have the punters and bookies reacted to last night’s Champions League Group F results?

How Champions League Group F now looks:

This is how the Newcastle United Group F chances are now seen after Tuesday night’s matches.

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before last night’s games:

10/11 (11/8) Borussia Dortmund

11/10 (5/4) PSG

N/A (8/1) AC Milan

N/A (10/1) Newcastle United

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify (finish in top two) from the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before Tuesday night’s games:

N/A (1/2) Borussia Dortmund

4/9 (1/3) PSG

9/4 (5/2) Newcastle United

20/1 (6/4) AC Milan

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the whole competition available from the various bookies now (Wednesday 8 November 2023), with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on 31 August 2023:

2/1 (2/1) Man City

4/1 (7/1) Bayern Munich

13/2 (12/1) Real Madrid

8/1 (16/1) Arsenal

16/1 (12/1) Barcelona

20/1 (10/1) PSG

20/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid

25/1 (25/1) Inter Milan

40/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund

50/1 (25/1) Napoli

66/1 (25/1) Newcastle United

66/1 (16/1) Man Utd

Selected other

250/1 (40/1) AC Milan

The sixth and final round of Group F matches will be played on Wednesday 13 December, with Newcastle v AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund v PSG deciding the final placings.

These are the possibilities for Newcastle United in the Champions League / Europe now:

Win Group F and qualify for Champions League last 16

Obviously this is now no longer an option for Newcastle United. It is between the top two in the group and Dortmund have to just avoid defeat to guarantee top spot.

Finish second in Group F and qualify for last 16 of Champions League

For Newcastle United to end up second and stay in the Champions League, the equation is simple.

Newcastle need to win at home against AC Milan and also Dortmund avoid defeat at home to PSG.

Finish third in Group F and qualify for Europa League play-offs

Another simple equation.

If PSG win at Dortmund, then Newcastle need to just avoid defeat at home to AC Milan to guarantee Europa League play-off participation in February 2024.

Finish fourth in Group F and concentrate on domestic competitions

Whatever happens in the Dortmund v PSG match, if Newcastle lose to AC Milan then the NUFC European adventure is over, for this season anyway…

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports