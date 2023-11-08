Champions League Group F chances – Bookies react after Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0
The Champions League Group F fourth round of matches have now been completed.
Newcastle United losing out 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund over in Germany.
Whilst over at the San Siro, AC Milan came from a goal down to beat PSG 2-1.
However, how have the punters and bookies reacted to last night’s Champions League Group F results?
How Champions League Group F now looks:
This is how the Newcastle United Group F chances are now seen after Tuesday night’s matches.
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before last night’s games:
5/4 (4/6) PSG
11/8 (9/2) Borussia Dortmund
8/1 (14/1) AC Milan
10/1 (7/2) Newcastle United
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify (finish in top two) from the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before Tuesday night’s games:
1/3 (1/7) PSG
1/2 (1/1) Borussia Dortmund
6/4 (3/1) AC Milan
5/2 (1/1) Newcastle United
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the whole competition available from the various bookies now (Wednesday 8 November 2023), with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on 31 August 2023:
2/1 (2/1) Man City
9/2 (7/1) Bayern Munich
13/2 (12/1) Real Madrid
9/1 (16/1) Arsenal
14/1 (10/1) PSG
16/1 (12/1) Barcelona
25/1 (25/1) Inter Milan
25/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid
40/1 (25/1) Napoli
40/1 (16/1) Man Utd
50/1 (25/1) Newcastle United
50/1 (40/1) AC Milan
50/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund
Stats via BBC Sport:
Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Borussia Dortmund:
Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79
Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%
Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10
Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5
Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4
Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)
SUBS:
Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson
Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports
Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon
Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)
Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
