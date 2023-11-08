News

Champions League Group F chances – Bookies react after Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

The Champions League Group F fourth round of matches have now been completed.

Newcastle United losing out 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund over in Germany.

Whilst over at the San Siro, AC Milan came from a goal down to beat PSG 2-1.

However, how have the punters and bookies reacted to last night’s Champions League Group F results?

How Champions League Group F now looks:

This is how the Newcastle United Group F chances are now seen after Tuesday night’s matches.

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before last night’s games:

5/4 (4/6) PSG

11/8 (9/2) Borussia Dortmund

8/1 (14/1) AC Milan

10/1 (7/2) Newcastle United

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify (finish in top two) from the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before Tuesday night’s games:

1/3 (1/7) PSG

1/2 (1/1) Borussia Dortmund

6/4 (3/1) AC Milan

5/2 (1/1) Newcastle United

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the whole competition available from the various bookies now (Wednesday 8 November 2023), with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on 31 August 2023:

2/1 (2/1) Man City

9/2 (7/1) Bayern Munich

13/2 (12/1) Real Madrid

9/1 (16/1) Arsenal

14/1 (10/1) PSG

16/1 (12/1) Barcelona

25/1 (25/1) Inter Milan

25/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid

40/1 (25/1) Napoli

40/1 (16/1) Man Utd

50/1 (25/1) Newcastle United

50/1 (40/1) AC Milan

50/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports