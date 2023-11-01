News

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw details – Just in case…

Just in case, these are the details of the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

Newcastle United take on Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight, with penalties to decide the tie if scores are level after 90 minutes.

Following the completion of that match, the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will take place tonight and will be screened live on Sky Sports.

With either Newcastle United or Man U being ball number seven.

All of the ball numbers are listed below, with two ties played on Tuesday with Port Vale and Middlesbrough going through, then six more tonight, including Man U v Newcastle United.

Official EFL site reporting details of the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw:

The draw for the Quarter-Final of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports after Wednesday night’s Round Four tie between Manchester United and Newcastle United.

1 – Middlesbrough

2 – Port Vale

3 – AFC Bournemouth or Liverpool

4 – Chelsea or Blackburn Rovers

5 – Everton or Burnley

6 – Ipswich Town or Fulham

7 – Manchester United or Newcastle United

8 – West Ham United or Arsenal

Quarter-Final ties are scheduled to be played w/c 18 December 2023