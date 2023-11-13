News

Callum Wilson update – Posts Monday morning ‘back soon’ message to fans

Callum Wilson missed Newcastle United’s match at Bournemouth on Saturday.

That made it 11 players (see below) that Eddie Howe had unavailable.

After 31 minutes of the game when goalless, Miguel Almiron then was forced off by injury to make it 12 NUFC players missing.

Before the match, Eddie Howe had said he would see in Friday’s training session whether Callum Wilson could be involved at Bournemouth.

Obviously the NUFC Head Coach deciding that answer was no.

After that Bournemouth defeat, Eddie Howe revealing that Callum Wilson had also been forced to pull out of the England squad for their two November fixtures.

Eddie Howe stating:

“Callum won’t travel with England.

“He’s going to be out for a number of weeks.”

Always difficult to know with hamstring issues / injuries exactly how long a player will be missing for, much of it to do with how the player is feeling when running / sprinting as time goes on.

This morning though Callum Wilson issuing a ‘back soon’ message to Newcastle United and England fans.

Callum Wilson via his personal Twitter – Monday 13 November 2023:

“Unfortunately, a recent setback has meant I had to withdraw from the squad that I’d worked so hard to be a part of.

“Strong walls shake but never collapse, so for sure I’ll be back soon.

“Good luck to the lads in the upcoming fixtures.”

Naturally it is all about Newcastle United for ourselves and whilst it is expected Alexander Isak will be back for the Chelsea match after this international fortnight, with so many games, we definitely need Callum Wilson back ASAP as well (along with a host of other players…).

A busy time of the year is even busier for Newcastle United with Champions League commitments and Carabao Cup progress having been made as well. Starting with Chelsea at home on Saturday 25 November 2023 and ending with Liverpool away on 1 January 2024, a stretch of 37 days, Newcastle United have 11 matches (see below) in that time span.

This is what Eddie Howe was faced with when looking at his unavailable list for Bournemouth:

Botman – Injured

Targett – Injured

Tonali – Banned

Burn – Injured

Bruno – Suspended

Isak – Injured

Anderson – Injured

Murphy – Injured

Barnes – Injured

Manquillo – Injured

Wilson – Injured

Then of course Miguel Almiron made it twelve missing players in total, when forced off through injury after half an hour.

Unfortunately, a recent setback has meant I had to withdraw from the squad that I’d worked so hard to be a part of. Strong walls shake but never collapse, so for sure I’ll be back soon 💪🏾 Good luck to the lads in the upcoming fixtures 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5HN84flXnV — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) November 13, 2023

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports