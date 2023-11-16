News

Bruno Guimaraes – I’m going through a good time personally and professionally

Bruno Guimaraes has had a mini rest, an enforced one.

The midfielder played in the defeat at Dortmund but then missed Bournemouth due to a one game suspension.

Now nine days after his last action, Bruno Guimaraes hoping to be playing again on what happens to be his 26th birthday today.

At 9pm local time (midnight in UK),

Brazil are kicking off away against Colombia in their latest 2026 World Cup group qualifier.

Then the biggest match of all, Brazil v Argentina at the Maracana on Tuesday 21 November with a 9.30pm kick-off (12.30am kick-off on Wednesday 22 November in UK time).

Bruno Guimaraes has been talking ahead of the two Brazil matches at a press conference.

Starting off World Cup qualifying with two wins, Brazil then last month suffered a shock draw against Venezuela and defeat to Uruguay, leaving the South American 2026 World Cup qualifying table looking like this:

No reason to panic with 14 qualifying matches to go, especially with the top six automatically appearing at the 2026 World Cup (in USA, Mexico and Canada), where it will be a massive 48 countries taking part. Plus the seventh placed South American club goes into an all or nothing play-off for another spot at the finals.

However, Brazil are used to so often having been the top dog in South America and at the very least fighting it out with Argentina at the top. Especially with Argentina as reigning World Cup winners, that gives extra edge to Tuesday’s encounter, however, first of all Bruno Guimaraes and Brazil need to ensure they deal with Colombia tonight.

Bruno Guimaraes speaking ahead of the Brazil international matches in November, quotes via Globo Esporte:

“Colombia are a difficult opponent, increasingly with players playing in Europe.

“We know the weather there is hot, the fans participate a lot, it’s a complicated game.

“It’s been complicated but I believe we have what it takes to go there and win.

“We know that Barranquilla is hot, quite hot.

“It’s a physical game, a lot of big-name players in their team.

“It’s difficult but we can win.

“We know that Brazil v Argentina is a game apart, for everything it is about.

“Obviously we keep this in mind, but we keep our total focus [for now] on Colombia, it’s a difficult, physical game.

“We are paying due attention to Colombia and then we will pay it to Argentina.

“A team that has new players, just like us. Anything can happen, it’s a different game and one that every player enjoys playing.”

Bruno Guimaraes on his relationship with others in the Brazil set-up:

“I have an excellent relationship with Douglas Luiz. We were Olympic champions.

“I also get along well with Joelinton on a daily basis [with Newcastle United].

“It’s important to come and find out how [Brazil Manager Fernando] Diniz thinks. He tries to help everyone a lot when they need to play. It’s important to have this conversation, especially with younger people.

“I already know Diniz. He made me professional at 16 years old. I root for him above all else. I want to help him, the team and help myself, without a doubt.”

Bruno Guimaraes on Joelinton:

“Being with someone you are with every day [at Newcastle United] makes it easier.

“I see him more than my mother and father (laughs). A big brother.

“But that [playing together for Brazil] is up to Diniz.

“But it’s really cool to be with him here.”

Bruno Guimaraes on Brazil set to play against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro:

“Wonderful.

“Being with the people I like.

“Everyone goes to Maracana.

“Maracana I have good memories, that’s where I feel good.

“Where I want to live when my career ends. I’m happy to be here.”

Bruno Guimaraes on latest emerging talent, 17 year old Endrick:

“A huge talent that we are seeing born.

“He’s shy but it’s normal. He’s feeling good. We’re trying to get him to talk. He is being embraced by everyone.”

Bruno Guimaraes asked, without Neymar, who is the protagonist?

“We have many protagonists here. Vini, Rodrygo.

“Above all, it is the strength of the group that has to appear for the individual to stand out. We have to help them.

“If we can find them in good conditions, our chance of scoring goals is greater.”

Bruno Guimaraes asked about missing players and leadership:

“Neymar and Casemiro are renowned players. Whoever replaces them will be able to show their value.

“Casemiro is a leader throughout his career.

“In the youth teams, I was the captain. I like that.

“This will emerge over time.

“Today, I feel more comfortable here than I did a year ago.

“I want to be able to play more and more.

“I’m going through a good time personally and professionally.

“I hope to show this in the next games.”