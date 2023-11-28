Opinion

Brilliant Newcastle United cheated out of win at PSG – Absolute disgrace

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Fair to say that the overwhelming majority of Newcastle fans would have snapped your hand off.

Yet, when the final whistle did blow on PSG 1 Newcastle 1, the only emotion was that Eddie Howe and his players had been absolutely cheated.

A brilliant gutsy NUFC performance with no little skill, had totally deserved the win as we went into the closing stages.

Yes, PSG had moments when they looked like scoring and wasted a few. However, the reason they hadn’t scored was almost entirely due to a class Nick Pope display and superb defending by those in front of him.

PSG had came out strong and bossed the first 10 minutes but then Newcastle United were the better team for the rest of the half.

Almiron brilliantly setting up Isak who blazed over eight yards out.

Then a superb Livrament run across the pitch and past four players ended with an Almiron shot that was only parried and Isak this time blasted in the rebound.

Fast forward to the closing stages and the match officials had been excellent for 90 minutes, then three shockers from them.

I must have watched 100+ Champions League matches on TV (and some in person!) and I reckon I can count on one hand how many I have seen with more than five minutes added time. That usually needing a handful of players stretchered off with lengthy absences. Very rare you get even more than three or four.

Yet eight minutes! The only thing I could recall was Almiron getting treatment for maybe a minute.

Then in what I think was the sixth minute of added time, the ball clearly hit Livramento’s body then glanced off his elbow, never in a million years a penalty. The referee didn’t give it but VAR directed him to have a look and you then just know for sure what the outcome will be.

How can such a good referee, who took charge of the last World Cup final and Champions League final, look at that monitor and see a penalty?

However, he bottled it and wouldn’t go against the VAR, MBappe smashed home and Newcastle United totally cheated out of what would have been a famous victory.

They were brilliant and deserved better.

