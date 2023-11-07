News

Brilliant comeback from young Newcastle United stars against Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Youth League

Borussia Dortmund hosted the young Newcastle United stars this afternoon, ahead of the big game.

This UEFA Youth League match played at the Borussia Dortmund training ground and open to fans.

This was the fourth such game ahead of Newcastle’s Champions League matches, with the Under 19s playing their continental counterparts.

After losing 4-0 to AC Milan, the NUFC Under 19s were a bit unlucky to then go down 2-1 to PSG, before then very unlucky to lose 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund thanks to a 91st minute goal.

So it looked bleak when Cole Campbell and Julian Rijkhoff sent Borussia Dortmund in 2-0 up at the break.

However, showing great character, the Newcastle United youngsters fought back.

Cathal Heffernan headed home to make it 2-1 and then with another header, James Huntley helped NUFC grab a draw in the later stages, the goals coming in the 77th and 86th minutes.

Aidan Harris played really well and he ensured the point for Newcastle when making yet another save in the closing moments of the game.

Borussia Dortmund Under 19s 2 Newcastle United Under 19s 2

Newcastle United Under-19s: Aidan Harris, Ciaran Thompson, Cathal Heffernan, Charlie McArthur, Dylan Charlton, Anthony Munda, Travis Hernes, James Huntley, Johnny Emerson (Darren Palmer 90), Kyle Crossley (Ellis Stanton 58), Sean Neave (Trevan Sanusi 58)