Brazil v Argentina – Newcastle United duo called up for massive clash
It is Brazil v Argentina coming up this month.
The biggest game in South American football and the pair meeting in this World Cup group qualifier.
This Brazil v Argentina clash has seen two Newcastle United players called up for it.
Whilst Man U duo Casemiro (injured) and Antony (dropped) are not included, Monday’s squad announcement has seen both Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes named for Brazil.
Brazil haven’t made the best of starts in the ten country South American World Cup qualifying group:
So they will be hoping to pick up maximum points in the November fixtures.
It is Columbia v Brazil on Thursday 16 November, a match which kicks off at midnight UK time.
Whilst Brazil v Argentina will be played on Tuesday 21 November, which will be a 12.30am kick-off on Wednesday 22 November in UK time.
Presumably Newcastle United once again laying on a private plane to get Joelinton and Bruno back to Tyneside ASAP ahead of Newcastle v Chelsea which is a 3pm start on Saturday 25 November.
The full Brazil squad for the November 2023 internationals:
Alisson
Ederson
Lucas Perri
Emerson Royal
Carlos Augusto
Renan Lodi
Bremer
Gabriel Magalhães
Marquinhos
Nino
André
Bruno Guimarães
Douglas Luiz
Joelinton
Rodrygo
Raphael Veiga
Endrick
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Jesus
João Pedro
Raphinha
Pepê
Vini Jr
Paulinho
