Brazil v Argentina – Newcastle United duo called up for massive clash

It is Brazil v Argentina coming up this month.

The biggest game in South American football and the pair meeting in this World Cup group qualifier.

This Brazil v Argentina clash has seen two Newcastle United players called up for it.

Whilst Man U duo Casemiro (injured) and Antony (dropped) are not included, Monday’s squad announcement has seen both Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes named for Brazil.

Brazil haven’t made the best of starts in the ten country South American World Cup qualifying group:

So they will be hoping to pick up maximum points in the November fixtures.

It is Columbia v Brazil on Thursday 16 November, a match which kicks off at midnight UK time.

Whilst Brazil v Argentina will be played on Tuesday 21 November, which will be a 12.30am kick-off on Wednesday 22 November in UK time.

Presumably Newcastle United once again laying on a private plane to get Joelinton and Bruno back to Tyneside ASAP ahead of Newcastle v Chelsea which is a 3pm start on Saturday 25 November.

The full Brazil squad for the November 2023 internationals:

Alisson

Ederson

Lucas Perri

Emerson Royal

Carlos Augusto

Renan Lodi

Bremer

Gabriel Magalhães

Marquinhos

Nino

André

Bruno Guimarães

Douglas Luiz

Joelinton

Rodrygo

Raphael Veiga

Endrick

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Jesus

João Pedro

Raphinha

Pepê

Vini Jr

Paulinho