Bournemouth fans comments as Eddie Howe returns with Newcastle United just after 2nd anniversary

Bournemouth fans welcome back Eddie Howe once again.

A legend at the club, saving them from dropping into non-league and then taking them all the way through the divisions right up into the Premier League.

Interesting to see what Bournemouth fans are having to say ahead of Saturday’s match, with Eddie Howe just having marked his two year anniversary at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Bournemouth fans reflecting on another Eddie Howe return with Newcastle United, comments via Up The Cherries…

(After the kick-off was changed by Sky Sports to 5.30pm)

‘Beyond belief, how can the Newcastle fans get home after that KO time.’

‘This is the main issue. Anyone knows that.’

‘Except for the people that decide these things.’

‘The Geordie wedding I’m off to that day just got a bit more interesting.’

‘Honestly I don’t think it makes much difference when it’s that far. Is 5:30pm really much different to 3pm? Either way you’re going to have to start or finish ridiculously early.’

(Then just concentrating on the match)

‘We really need to make the most of this opportunity with them having so many out.’

‘Not having any of this free hit nonsense for this game (IMO Man City away is the only genuine free hit).

They have injuries, they’ll be tired from mid week champions league and they’re a beatable side. This is a winnable game and given our sh.te start to the season we need to start picking up some points in games like this.’

‘This is a good time to play Newcastle esp if Isaac and callum miss the game and without 2 left back choices. So, I am hoping for a decent performance and at least a point.’

‘We took 2 points off them last season and that was against stronger teams.’

‘I’ve looked at the last 4 league games for Newcastle. These were at home to C Palace and Arsenal and away at West Ham and Wolves. Newcastle are unbeaten with two wins and two draws (both in the away games). xG suggests that all 4 could have been wins.

What caught my eye is how narrow Newcastle have been playing. Assuming this continues it will be an interesting battle with potentially being overrun in the centre but having space for our wide men once we win the ball.’

‘This is a game to show that we are serious about staying in this league. The perfect game to put down a marker!

Let’s do this !!! ( sorry Eddie but our need is greater than yours right now ! )’

‘After just seeing Man U get overturned 4-3 by the mighty Copenhagen, Ive got a totally irrational warm feeling that the God who looks after football results is smiling on me- so we’re gonna beat the toon!’

‘As it stands, there’s been a few comments on here recently that allude to thinking we may get a point from this game… rare positivity, given our poor start… albeit most ganes have been against top half/elite clubs…we shall see.’

‘Newcastle benefitted from not being in Europe last season but having to play the likes of European heavyweights Milan dortmund and psg places a huge demand on a squad that is not very deep.

All part of journey as a club, of course, but hope the fans give Eddie the time to build the squad. A couple of early defeats this season seemed to inspire some negative noise re Eddie.

This is a difficult time to adjust to their new status. Maybe have been more helpful to qualify for the europa this season as there would be more games where Eddie could have rested players and it will be hard to get top 4 again.’

‘Well if they don’t give Eddie the time, I know a football club where the fans will, that’s if things don’t workout with the present manager.

Maybe a manager swap!’

‘He is very different to Bobby and Keegan but I think Eddie has a genuine presence that is infectious.’

‘4/1 on a home win seems generous under the circumstances.’

‘I still find it distasteful Eddie Howe has ended up at a club controlled by such an abhorrent regime, leaves a nasty taste in the mouth.’

‘Feeling very optimistic about this game. The stars are aligning quite nicely. We love you Eddie, but this is about Boscombe tomorrow. Up the Cherries.’