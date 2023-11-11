Opinion

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Nothing to get upset about here

The final scoreline read, Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0.

However, nothing to get upset about here.

We all knew it was going to be a tough ask, a seriously challenging schedule of matches and an even more serious list of unavailable players.

When we found out an hour before kick-off that Callum Wilson was the 11th Newcastle player to be unavailable today, the picture became pretty clear.

If Newcastle United were going to be getting something from this then we were looking at the starting eleven to produce that. As especially in midfield and attacking positions, United had nothing really in reserve.

When Miguel Almiron became then the 12th first team squad member to be forced onto the sidelines today, with only 31 minutes on the clock, well, that clock was counting down really to a result going against NUFC.

Eddie Howe amazed many people when keeping Matt Ritchie at the club for one more season and with the 34 year old coming on so early, it simply tightened the grip Bournemouth had on the game.

Newcastle United had some decent moments of their own but the home side had far more.

Eddie Howe needed to get a break (no, not that kind…!) going his way, a bit of luck, but maybe inevitably it was Bournemouth who carried the luck to go ahead. The ball deflected off Willock and fell kindly for Solanke, once Pope was beaten that was pretty much that.

Newcastle United were running on empty but showed great character to keep it going, their heads convincing their tired bodies to not give up.

The travelling fans were superb, never shut up all game, many of them having travelled as manty miles as those on the pitch this last busy fortnight or more.

Nick Pope was excellent tonight and Jamaal Lascelles a real captain’s performance in front of him.

However, up against an energetic team that pressed high, knowing that this was a fatigued visiting side missing so many players, Newcastle United were always going to be up against it.

If they had taken one of their chances, Sean Longstaff coming closest, then just maybe they could have saw things out at the back. However, once going behind and having to press forward themselves, it was never looking like it could end well.

Newcastle still had more possession (52%) and just one less corner (6v5), whilst five shots on target away from home also shows this wasn’t all one way traffic.

It was just a game too far in the Premier League before the international break could offer some respite and a chance to regroup.

As I said above, nothing to get upset about today.

Frustration obviously that so many players were unavailable but those that were, gave it everything.

A 17 year old Lewis Miley making his first Premier League start and he was very good, whilst 18 year old Ben Parkinson will also remember this day, getting his first PL minutes.

No need to list all of the Newcastle players who Eddie Howe wished had been available, we all know who they are.

Two weeks today it is Chelsea at home and we can hope to see a very different Newcastle United, in more ways than one.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports