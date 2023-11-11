Opinion

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0.

A tough watch.

Two second half goals from a player Eddie Howe signed for Bournemouth, eventually the difference between the two sides.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7.5

Thought he had a good performance.

A couple of really good saves.

Two fingers up to that moron Southgate.

Trippier – 3

Another terrible performance, he is definitely out of form as of late.

Still so important to have him on the pitch in games like this when we need experience and game management more than ever but god he was terrible again today.

Lascelles – 7

Made one goal saving tackle in the first half and one of the few players on the pitch in green who you could say had a decent game.

Schar – 6.5

Thank god he stayed on in the end or I worry what the score would have been.

Just caught out for the first goal but not his fault.

Looked like he was playing at 70% after his first half injury.

Hall – 5.5

Struggling to cut it at the moment but clearly a lot of potential there.

Miley – 8

The biggest positive from today.

He’s a big lad and fitted in really nicely in the deep lying role.

Longstaff – 6

Had a decent first half but just overran in the second.

Missed a great chance as well.

Willock – 6

Anonymous in the second but did spring into life a couple of times once we went 1-0 down.

Joelinton – 3.5

Played like the old Joelinton.

Almiron – N/A

No real impact on the game when he was on.

Gordon – 6.5

Quite a few bright moments but let himself down with the final product.

SUBS:

Ritchie – 5

Shouldn’t be playing at this level at all.

Livramento – 8

Quality again when he came on.

Parkinson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Krafth – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports