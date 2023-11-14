News

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0.

A Premier League game too far, as a very busy match schedule and ever growing list of unavailable players caught up with Eddie Howe’s squad.

Bournemouth deserving the win and United grateful to at last reach the latest international break.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 match:

As you can see, Nick Pope (8.1) by far the highest rated for Newcastle United.

The two highest ratings for NUFC outfield players, Lewis Hall (7.4) and Lewis Miley (6.5).

No doubt a few eyebrows raised with Lewis Hall getting such a high mark compared to the other outfield players and whilst maybe it is a little on the high side, I think the 19 year old was decent in defence and got forward quite well in that first half.

Interesting to compare and contrast these independent automated ratings with those of Jonathan Drape-Comyn, who we had doing our own Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

