Opinion

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

A game too far.

Eddie Howe losing back at his old club, only days after his second anniversary of joining Newcastle United.

Nat Seaton:

‘Proved to be a game too far with the players that we have available.

The usual first teamers looking fatigued, together with some players trying to play at a level above them, was asking too much.

There is no denying Bournemouth are a poor team but good enough to beat us tonight.

Here’s to a break for some of our players and fingers crossed we have some back in the team for Chelsea and PSG!’

Jamie Smith:

‘I feel disappointed because that was a difficult watch but can you really throw blame around here?

Everyone looked knackered because they are.

Trying hard to compete on all fronts with an injury list that is getting beyond a joke, has left us stretched beyond belief and the subs bench packed with Goalies, young uns and people who played for us in the Championship, was an alarm bell pre match.

Bournemouth obviously saw that as a boost and capitalised on our general disarray and midweek exhaustion.

But for some outstanding saves from Nick Pope this could have been worse, though both goals having an element of fortune for the home side.

With FFP at its limit we need some respite from the loan market in January and to hope those who are fit can navigate a packed and ominous fixture list up to January.

The break ahead is very welcome indeed, although it comes on a sour note after this poor defeat.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘First off, well done Bournemouth, 2-0 flattered us today, you were the better team and deserved the 3 points.

Lots of folk will have their opinions on today.

1. Sean longstaff – If an opposing player comes within a nautical mile of you, it’s not obligatory to hoy yourself to the floor.

2. Big up to the Canvey Island mags for bringing your dog to a game and only let it howl when Bournemouth were attacking.’

Simon Ritter:

‘A game too far for a first-team squad deprived of 11 players through injury and suspension, including our two proper strikers.

When your keeper is probably your star man in a 2-0 defeat, there can be few complaints.

Bournemouth’s manager earned a reputation in Spain for playing an aggressive, physical pressing game and he seems to have drilled the Cherries to do the same.

The referee allowed a lot of pushing and shirt-pulling, which suited the winners.

United belatedly tried the same tactics but by then we were trailing.

Longstaff’s swerving powerful 20-yarder forced probably the best save of the first half, though Pope was the busier keeper.

The injured Almiron’s withdrawal after 31 minutes hindered our energy levels and by the end several players looked shattered, notably Gordon and Schar. Livramento replaced Hall at half-time but couldn’t impose himself.

Miley looked composed as a defensive midfielder and might have to start again immediately after the international break. Parkinson got no change out of the Bournemouth back line.

Unusually, we were unable to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Chances for Willock and Gordon came and went. The team look in dire need of rest and recuperation.’

David Punton:

‘Defeat on the south coast and deservedly so.

We’re better than this but the season is taking its toll on the squad. Tired legs and tired minds.

It was almost Bournemouth vs Newcastle reserves such is the threadbare state of affairs.

Following Newcastle is often highs and lows.

We’ve had the highs and now we are having a few lows.

The bigger worry is the number of injuries. Longstaff and Almiron seemingly into the treatment room as well.

The road just got very bumpy.

Good luck Eddie!’

Paul Patterson:

‘Injury situation is unprecedented.

Can’t blame the players or management.’

Brian Standen:

‘Injuries and tiredness, it showed.

Extra injuries as well.

No real positives at all today except a couple of weeks off.’

Bazoox:

‘This is what happens when you rely on a centre forward with jelly legs who is often missing.

I don’t know what the FFP limitations are but we should have signed a hungry young forward in the summer.

If we want to finish top four, which is a minimum for me, we have got to beat the likes of Bournemouth.

I don’t bang on about injuries like most.

Our squad is better, if not bigger, and we are more talented than the likes of Man Utd.

Very disappointed.’

Billy Miller:

‘Sloppy, sloppy, sloppy.

Team/squad is down to the bare bones and it shows.

Felt Miley was probably our best player for much of the match though.

Never been so happy for an international break.

How do we get an injury every single game?’

GToon:

‘That was sad to see.

Our players are absolutely knackered and dropping like flies.

If we don’t get a bit of luck with injuries this is going to become a very difficult season.

There’s no point in commenting on individuals as you could see every one of them was a yard off the pace.

January can’t come fast enough for me.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports