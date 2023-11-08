News

Borussia Dortmund CEO goes public with comments on behaviour of Newcastle United fans

Borussia Dortmund pulled off a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

A crowd of 81,365 watching on as a goal in each half saw the Bundesliga side pick up all three Champions League points.

Amongst the massive crowd were (an official…) 3,900 Newcastle United fans.

Following the game, the Borussia Dortmund CEO has gone public with comments about the behaviour of the Newcastle United fans, with estimates of some 10,000 NUFC supporters having travelled to Dortmund in total.

Hans-Joachim Watzke has spoken on Wednesday to Sky Sports Germany, with the Borussia Dortmund responding to the behaviour of the Newcastle fans:

“A big thank you.

“For their [Newcastle United fans] sporting, fair behaviour.

“Both in England and here in Dortmund.”

The Borussia Dortmund chief also reacted to the banner in the Newcastle United away section which read ‘Change from £20 – Thank you BVB’

Hans-Joachim Watzke:

“We were very happy about that [the Newcastle fans banner], it really annoys us when our fans [when buying tickets for matches in other countries] sometimes pay almost 70 euros [approx £60] for the cheapest ticket.”

The Newcastle United ticket allocation was both seating and standing with standing priced at £16.50 and seats at £32, £37, £47.50. Though most of the official 3,900 away tickets were for that cheapest standing price.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

